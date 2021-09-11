5728 W 128th Street #2C

This Ranch home has it ALL! So many NEW items you have to see for yourself!!! 3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathrooms PLUS Full Basement Bathroom. NEW Wood Laminate Flooring in Living Room, Kitchen, and Hallway NEW Stove and NEW Refrigerator Updated bathroom. Want a Hot Tub in the future? The Slab and roughed in electrical has already been done for you. Roof and Sump Pump recently replaced. Updated windows have been added to the home to make cleaning a breeze. Walk into the living room with floor to ceiling fireplace. HUGE eat-in Kitchen. Master Bedroom with loads of closet space and Jack & Jill bathroom. Fully Fenced private backyard Attached Garage PLUS heated 2 car detached garage in rear of the property. THIS ONE WON'T LAST LONG! Applicants Requirements; Gross monthly household income must be at least 3x monthly rent amount with a maximum 50% Debt-to-income ratio allowed. Minimum 625 credit score, no exceptions. Co-Signers' income needs to be 4 times the monthly rent to qualify. The application fee is non-refundable $50 per adult, all tenants/adults over 18+ must apply.

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO