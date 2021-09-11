CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albert Lea, MN

James W. Gustafson, Jr.

By Submitted
Albert Lea Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Wilbur Gustafson, 96, of Albert Lea, passed away peacefully September 8, 2021. “Gus” as he was affectionately known was a football coaching legend at Albert Lea High School (ALHS), where his name is enshrined as Jim Gustafson Field. Gus was born near International Falls but grew up in Grand Forks ND. He was a star football and basketball player in high school and at UND, where he graduated with a master’s in teaching after serving in the Marine Corps during WW II. In 1949 he met and married the love of his life, Elizabeth Knudsen. Before Albert Lea, Gus taught and coached in Kenmare ND, Mahnomen MN, and Detroit Lakes MN. At Albert Lea, Gus entered the Minnesota High School Football Coaches Hall of Fame for leading his teams to five Big Nine Championships and three State Championships by winning 46 of 48 consecutive games including an undefeated stretch of 27 games. Gus was ALHS athletic director from 1963-1984 and championed inclusion of women’s sports in the athletic program. He was inducted into the Minnesota High School Athletic Directors Hall of Fame in 2004.

m.albertleatribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

FDA's vaccine advisers meet to decide whether Americans need boosters

(CNN) — Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration started meeting Friday morning to discuss whether many Americans need to start getting booster doses of coronavirus vaccine. The all-day meeting will be packed with presentations. They'll include Pfizer/BioNTech, which is arguing that there's enough evidence of waning immunity...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
Albert Lea, MN
Obituaries
City
Albert Lea, MN
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#Albert Lea High School#Alhs#Grand Forks Nd#Und#The Marine Corps#Ww Ii
The Hill

Small business group intends to sue Biden administration over vaccine mandate

A small business advocacy group on Thursday unveiled plans to file a lawsuit against the Biden administration over the president’s mandate for many employers to require that workers get vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing. The Job Creators Network announced in a press release that it plans to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy