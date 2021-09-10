CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Have a Ball Fall Crawl

Cover picture for the articleYarnology, Winona’s hip yarn store, will be one of 36 stores to participate in a free virtual yarn crawl and they will also be the first on the schedule to brag about their amazing store and products. Have A Bawl Fall Crawl (say that 10 times) will host a yarn shop presentation and an opportunity to shop from home and runs September 17-19, 24-26. For all you knitters, this will be give you another reason to buy more than enough yarn to make more than enough warm socks to keep your toes warm this winter. Think 36 shops!

