Have a Ball Fall Crawl

Thrift stores and yard sales are part of the crazy quilt fabric of America. Even in these times of pandemic and political polarization, people enjoy the bargain hunting and community camaraderie that can be had in the aisles of thrift stores or at the display tables of yard sales. In these times of angst and anger, millions of Americans can take solace in the delightful disorder of places where “one person’s trash is another person’s treasure.” The eccentricity and serendipity of thrift stores and yard sales are soothing antidotes to the craziness and uncertainty of our troubled world. Whether they are searching for clothing, housewares, books, tools or Halloween costumes, customers seek out thrift stores and yard sales all across America and right here in Athens.

ATHENS, GA ・ 11 DAYS AGO