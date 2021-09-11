CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Gives Workout to Former Giants Starter, Moves Jared Norris to Roster: NFL Tracker

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Football Team info is updated by the minute, including our NFL 2021 NFL Free Agency Tracker to give you all the news coming out of FedEx Field ... SEPT 11: The Washington Football Team on Saturday gave a tryout to linebacker Devonte Downs, a source tells Washington at SI.

