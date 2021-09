No. 17 Baylor volleyball swept No. 7 Florida in three straight sets, not allowing the Gators to score 20 in any of the three on Saturday night in Exatech Arena. The Bears (3-3) handed Florida (4-3) their first back-to-back home non-conference losses since 2014, where they fell to Texas 1-3 and then Marquette 2-3. Florida had not been swept in three-straight sets yet this season, but the Bears delivered it. Baylor won the first set at 25-19, the second at 25-18, and the third in 25-16. The Gators hadn't lost a match at 3-0 since they fell to No. 3 Kentucky at home in March of 2021 in the extended 2020 season.

