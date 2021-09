Coach Ron Rivera noted that Samuel (groin) "looked good" and "moved around well" during Monday's practice, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports. That said, Rivera adds that the team "had a limited amount of plays" for Samuel lined up Monday in order not to overwork the wideout during the session. What Samuel does in Wednesday's practice, and how Washington subsequently lists his participation level, will provide added context with regard to his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Chargers. At this point, Rivera suggests that Samuel's path to the team's lineup hinges largely on his level of conditioning.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO