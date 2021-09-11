CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Kent County, VA

7919 Uplands Dr, New Kent, VA 23124

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnder Construction Ready November! The Hayden is a two-story plan with 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in 3,052 square feet. The main level features a flex room adjacent to the foyer, ideal for a formal dining room or home office. The gourmet kitchen has an oversized island for extra seating and a large pantry, and it opens to the dining area and a spacious living room. A bedroom with a full bathroom completes the main level. The owner’s suite on the second level offers a luxurious owner’s bath with a large shower, private water closet, double vanities and a large walk-in closet. There are 3 additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, a walk-in laundry room, and a loft-style living room on the second level. This stunning floorplan offers a finished basement rec room, perfect for cozy family nights in! Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builders’ warranty. Your new home also includes our smart home technology package!

