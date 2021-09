Ahead of the 20th anniversary of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, many American communities are reflecting on the cruelty and the heroism witnessed on that day. For many, it will also be a day to mourn the many things lost following the attacks: family and friends who died that day, the many lives lost in the war in Afghanistan, the many more scarred and maimed over those decades of overseas conflict, that sense of security, the compromise of American values for the sake of security, and, in recent years, the loss of national solidarity and truth.

SOCIETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO