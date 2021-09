Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Robertson says Monday was his first chance to skate with forward Alex Steeves and was impressed with the chemistry the two had together. Not a subscriber? Sign up today to get the best features and analysis from the NHL and beyond. If you’re already a subscriber, click on the My Account button to sign into your account to renew your subscription, make a payment, redeem a gift, update your payment method and much more...

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO