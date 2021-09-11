Preview: Matchday 22, Seattle Sounders vs. Minnesota United
After a brief international break Minnesota United begins what both Adrian Heath and Ethan Finlay agreed is the biggest week of the season with a trip to Seattle to face the first place Sounders. In this wildly compressed and strangely paced season Minnesota has a congested September with another pair of three-game weeks, and during the first week Minnesota faces three of the four teams that sit in front of them in the standings - at Seattle on Saturday, at Sporting Kansas City mid-week, and at home against the LA Galaxy on the weekend.www.chatsports.com
