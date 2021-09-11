CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preview: Matchday 22, Seattle Sounders vs. Minnesota United

By E Pluribus Loonum
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a brief international break Minnesota United begins what both Adrian Heath and Ethan Finlay agreed is the biggest week of the season with a trip to Seattle to face the first place Sounders. In this wildly compressed and strangely paced season Minnesota has a congested September with another pair of three-game weeks, and during the first week Minnesota faces three of the four teams that sit in front of them in the standings - at Seattle on Saturday, at Sporting Kansas City mid-week, and at home against the LA Galaxy on the weekend.

Seattle Sounders FC today announced, in conjunction with the Seattle Seahawks and Lumen Field and in close collaboration with state and local public health and government officials, an updated health and safety plan for events at Lumen Field, affecting both teams' home contests during the 2021 regular season and postseason and all events at Lumen Field, the Lumen Field Event Center and WAMU Theater. The new regulations include an immediate adoption of King County's expanded mask mandate for large events, and plans to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative FDA-approved test for entry to games and events, beginning on September 19 with the Seahawks' first home game of the 2021 NFL regular season. Vaccination verification begins for Sounders FC at the Rave Green's first home match following September 19, which is October 3 vs. the Colorado Rapids.
Adrian Heath
Ethan Finlay
Game Guide: MNUFC at Seattle Sounders

Broadcast: Bally Sports North+, CW Twin Cities and SKOR North (coverage begins at 3:30 p.m.) When Minnesota United traveled to Seattle to open the 2021 season against the Sounders, they were returning to Lumen Field with a cloud hanging over them — the loss to the Sounders at the death in the Western Conference Final in 2020. Any hope of redemption disintegrated shortly into the second half as João Paulo’s wonder strike in the 49th minute opened the flood gates for a four-goal loss. That loss in turn opened the flood gates for a four-game skid to start the season, but now the Loons return to the Jet City with just two losses in their last 17 games — a point per game pace much more in line with the top four finish the Loons’ faithful were gunning for prior to the season. But the fact remains: MNUFC have never won in Seattle, have never even taken so much as a point there. If the Loons are going to show that they truly belong in that top four out West, they’re going to have to start showing they can do it against the best, on the road, and it can start with this game.
#Minnesota United#Sporting Kansas City#Matchday 22
Throughout their history, but especially during the Brian Schmetzer era, the Seattle Sounders have been among the best home teams in MLS. This year, not so much. The Sounders have won just 5 of 12 home games and come into Saturday's match against Minnesota United riding a four-game winless streak in league play at Lumen Field.
soundersfc.com

Sounders FC earns 1-0 home win Saturday afternoon over Minnesota United FC

João Paulo scored his second goal of the season as Sounders FC (13-4-6, 45 points) defeated Minnesota United FC (8-6-7, 31 points) 1-0 on Saturday afternoon at Lumen Field. The win snapped a four-match home winless streak (0-3-1) for Seattle, as the Rave Green remain atop the Western Conference standings, three points clear of Colorado. Goalkeeper Stefan Frei recorded the shutout in his first appearance since suffering a knee injury on May 12 in San Jose.
