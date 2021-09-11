CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: Love, Justice And Climate Change. News About Indigenous Resistance to Fossil Fuel Projects

By Russ Vernon-Jones
amherstindy.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndigenous people’s resistance to fossil fuel projects in the United States and Canada has had a major impact. Many people are familiar with the opposition to the Dakota Access Pipeline led by the Standing Rock Sioux tribe starting in 2016 and the current struggle against the Line 3 pipeline through treaty-protected Anishinaabe land in Minnesota. Less well known are more than 20 other projects that Indigenous people have organized to fight. Some of these fights they have won, some are ongoing, and a few have been lost.

