Sharing Stories: 9/11/01 – Remember Twenty Years Ago, Imagine Doing Better

By Editor
tillamookcountypioneer.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDITOR’S NOTE: Sharing stories from community voices – that’s what the Pioneer is all about, and especially on “significant” days. It’s been 20 years since 9/11 became stamped in permanent ink as “one of those days.” We all can recall “where you were when the planes hit and the buildings fell?” Vividly I remember standing in our living room in Beaverton staring in disbelief at the news, then watching it live and in horror as a second plane hit the other tower. Surreal at best and as many have said “like a movie” but really happening. As the day played out and then the following weeks, what I remember most was the silence in the skies as all air traffic – accept for military planes – were grounded. Many are saying to remember how we were as a nation on 9/12/01, but it really was how we came together over the next few weeks and the realization that we – Americans – were just as vulnerable as other countries to terrorist attack. Our mindsets were forever changed … as we continue to come to grips with yet another historic time, let us all remember, to learn and do better. Thanks to Robyn Herrick for sharing her story here about her 9/11/01.

www.tillamookcountypioneer.net

boisestatepublicradio.org

Remembering The Story Of 'The Plane People' On 9/11, 20 Years Later

“Come From Away,” a Tony award-winning Broadway musical, is based on a real-life 9/11 story. The feel-good performance strikes notes of virtue and goodness on a day that those qualities seemed missing from the world. It also captures the awfulness of being in the dark — the feeling of not knowing — that so many people shared on Sept. 11, 2001.
POLITICS
klif.com

KLIF Morning News: Remembering 9-11 Twenty Years Later

Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of 9-11, so Amy Chodroff talked to a reporter who was on the ground in New York City on that fateful day in American history. Hear our full conversation with Robyn Walensky right here.
8newsnow.com

Remembering 9/11: Retired FDNY firefighter shares story

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Saturday will mark 20 years since the September 11, 2001 attacks. This week, the I-Team is bringing stories as Southern Nevada remembers that fateful day. Frank Pizarro, a retired New York City Firefighter, dealt with the grief of losing fellow crew members on Sept. 11, 2001.
LAS VEGAS, NV
dhspress.com

Teachers Share Their Day on 9/11/01

Marking the 20 year anniversary of 9/11, the horrific terrorist attacks that changed the nation, our Dominion teachers relive their personal accounts of their lives on that day. Ms. Menickelly, a Virginia native and former Dominion student, was just eight years old when the attacks occurred. “When I found out,...
FESTIVAL
Voice of America

The Inside Story-9/11 Twenty Years Later

It has been 20 years since the terrorist attacks against the United States on September 11, 2001. The Inside Story examines the impact of those attacks through the eyes of a firefighter's family, some of the first U.S. troops into Afghanistan, some of the last to come back, and one woman who cannot get out. Also, the technology that will make the next generation of air travel safer.
POLITICS
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

'Hard for me to imagine:' Remembering 9/11 when you don't remember it

CEDAR FALLS — They were blissfully unaware toddlers, babies or the proverbial twinkle in their parents’ eyes on Sept. 11, 2001, when four planes were hijacked by al-Qaida and used to commit the largest terrorist attack on U.S. soil in modern history. Twenty years later, they’re adults who know no...
WATERLOO, IA
Lockhaven Express

Twenty years since 9/11

It’s been twenty years. Like everyone else in America, I remember where I was at the time, what I was doing. I was actually in the library when I found out — I was part of a community service group that communicated mostly by email. I woke up that morning, had some coffee, and went down to check my messages. And then I got the email from our group leader, explaining to us that planes had been flown into the Twin Towers.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
