Metroid Dread Report Details Chozo, Plus New Trailer

Metroid and Samus. Dark, unsettling atmospherics, gnawing, creeping feelings of unease, isolation, fear. These are words seldom employed when talking about first party Nintendo titles. But then canon Metroid games are relatively few and far between when viewed alongside the day-glo adventures of Mario and co. Or even the fantasy adventuring of Link. Generally speaking, when Metroid makes a return to a Nintendo machine, the sense of overwhelming, claustrophobic peril ramps up. Dread is perhaps the most aptly named entry yet in the storied franchise. It perfectly encapsulating the feelings and emotions that can be stirred into life each time Samus Arun steps into the fray. What is it that makes the 2D platforming of the Metroid series so special? And what can we look forward to from MercurySteam’s new game this October?

