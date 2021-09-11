CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metroid Dread Report Details Chozo, Plus New Trailer

By Michael Fontanini
keengamer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo has dropped . Before their collapse, the Chozo were an intelligent race that was quite technologically advanced. Prior to their collapse, the bird-like beings strived to ensure peace across the galaxy. However, the few surviving Chozo tend to be elusive. is the latest chapter in the saga of galactic...

www.keengamer.com

Charlie INTEL

New Battlefield 2042 gameplay trailer gives detailed look at Specialists in action

Battlefield fans have been desperate to see more 2042 gameplay, and DICE has now given us a first-person look at the upcoming Specialists and their abilities. Rather than the traditional class system, Battlefield 2042 has introduced Specialists. These No-Pat soldiers deviate from the four main classes fans are used to, possessing their own unique traits and gadgets while using any weapon of their choosing.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Insider

Five-Minute Metroid Dread Trailer Covers Everything You Need To Know

Nintendo has shared a new overview trailer for , covering everything that you need to know about the upcoming Nintendo Switch exclusive. That breakdown has been offered as a chance to help you in your effort to “prepare to face the dread, new enemies, and escape Planet ZDR.”. MercurySteam is...
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

Metroid Dread Overview Trailer Reminds You What Metroid’s About

In anticipation of next month’s release of Metroid Dread, Nintendo has released a new trailer giving further information on the new game’s scenario, what types of enemies and environments to expect, and what abilities interstellar bounty hunter Samus Aran will have on her latest mission. Per Nintendo’s press release:. “For...
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Metroid Dread Elemental Missiles and Speed Booster Previewed

Nintendo tweeted out some information about weapons and abilities available in. , including new elemental missiles and a Samus-accelerating Speed Booster. The tweets came from the official accounts of Nintendo of America and Nintendo of Europe. The elemental missiles are part of a new suite of Arm Cannon upgrades players...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Metroid Dread Overview Trailer Highlights Exploration, Combat and Mysteries

Mercury Steam’s has received a new trailer providing an overview for what can be expected. It starts with bounty hunter Samus Aran traveling to Planet ZDR to investigate a strange transmission. However, it quickly becomes clear that things aren’t what they seem on the planet and various mysteries lay beneath the surface.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Latest Far Cry 6 trailer showcases new gameplay and story details

The latest trailer for Far Cry 6 is probably the best one yet. It's quite long, clocking at over six minutes, which was enough for plenty of new gameplay scenes, story details and breathtaking vistas. Interesting, the game looks much better in this trailer in terms of visual quality. The...
VIDEO GAMES
marketresearchtelecast.com

Diablo 2: Resurrected details the Druids in a new trailer

Before Diablo IV hits the market, players will have the opportunity to relive one of Blizzard Entertainment’s classic adventures. Diablo 2: Resurrected comes to today’s platforms with a fine-tuning, both graphical and playable. It is, yes, a remastering, so that the fundamentals remain intact. For a few weeks, the North American company has presented the different classes on video. In the following trailer you can see the Druid class in action.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

How every single Metroid amiibo works in Metroid Dread

When Metroid Dread was unveiled at E3 2021 in June, we heard that new amiibo were planned featuring Samus Aran and E.M.M.I. Information was also provided soon after about how the new figures will work in the game. Over on Nintendo’s Japanese website, additional details are provided regarding amiibo features...
VIDEO GAMES
perfectly-nintendo.com

Metroid Dread: Exploration x Dread clip

In just about a month, Metroid Dread will be released on Nintendo Switch. As the first 2D Metroid entry in nearly 19 years, it’s a pretty important game for the series as a whole, as it will finally offer a conclusion to the current story-arc (which began over 35 years ago!). The latest trailer gave us a glimpse at the story, which appears to feature some pretty big and unexpected plot twists!
VIDEO GAMES
godisageek.com

Metroid Dread looks like high octane Samus action, and I can’t wait to play it

Metroid and Samus. Dark, unsettling atmospherics, gnawing, creeping feelings of unease, isolation, fear. These are words seldom employed when talking about first party Nintendo titles. But then canon Metroid games are relatively few and far between when viewed alongside the day-glo adventures of Mario and co. Or even the fantasy adventuring of Link. Generally speaking, when Metroid makes a return to a Nintendo machine, the sense of overwhelming, claustrophobic peril ramps up. Dread is perhaps the most aptly named entry yet in the storied franchise. It perfectly encapsulating the feelings and emotions that can be stirred into life each time Samus Arun steps into the fray. What is it that makes the 2D platforming of the Metroid series so special? And what can we look forward to from MercurySteam’s new game this October?
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Jackbox Party Pack 8 Trailer Released, New Games Detailed

The new Jackbox Party Pack 8 trailer has been released, and all five games look pretty solid. With all but one of the Jackbox Party games having been released between October 13th and October 18th, it is expected that the eight pack will release around the same timeframe. The first...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

WarioWare Gets It (Kind of) Plus Nintendo's Involvement in Retro and Metroid Prime - NVC 577

Welcoooome to Nintendo Voice Chat! A brand new WarioWare hits store shelves this week, and Casey DeFreitas is joined by Tom Marks, Taylor Lyles, and Rebekah Valentine to talk all about Wario's latest wacky game. Plus, hear about IGN's reviews for Life Is Strange: True Colors and Baldo: The Guardian Owls. And, a new interview is shedding light on Nintendo's involvement with Retro Studios during the development of Metroid Prime. All that and more, this week on NVC! Check out the interview from Kiwi Talkz for even more tidbits about Metroid Prime and Retro Studios.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Walmart offering mug as a Metroid Dread pre-order bonus

Metroid Dread fans may be interested in a new pre-order bonus being offered through Walmart. If you reserve the game, you’ll receive a mug with key art from the game. You can see what it looks like above. This isn’t the only pre-order bonus we’ve heard about for Metroid Dread....
VIDEO GAMES
marketresearchtelecast.com

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy offers new details of its history in a new trailer

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy released a new trailer yesterday during the PlayStation Showcase. It is focused on the story of the title, developed by Eidos-Moentral and distributed by Square Enix, and thanks to him we have been able to learn new details about the plot. The moment in which the Guardians, personified in the Universal Church of Truth, are witnesses of how the matriarch performs a strange ritual, as well as the stellar appearance of Cosmo, the Russian space dog. In the header on these lines you can enjoy the full video.
VIDEO GAMES
godisageek.com

Alan Wake Remastered launch date announced plus a new gameplay trailer

Remedy Entertainment has announced that Alan Wake Remastered will launch on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Alan Wake Remastered will include the main game and two expansions: The Signal and The Writer. The game will be available to longtime fans and new players alike, arriving on PC on the Epic Games Store, Xbox, and for the first time in the franchise’s history, PlayStation consoles.
VIDEO GAMES

