Online Quilt Block: Wild Goose Chase

scottcountymn.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSew a beautiful quilt block by hand or machine from the comfort of your own home. Explore the inspiration and history behind the traditional wild goose chase quilt pattern. Monthly offerings feature a new pattern that can be turned into a sampler quilt at the end of the year. Includes pre-cut fabric, needle and thread. This program is taught online by historical interpretation staff; materials will be mailed the week before the program. Cost is $25 and reservations are required by one week prior. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. This program is for ages 13+.

