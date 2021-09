Considering my lack of transportation at UConn for my freshman and sophomore years, I honestly have not been able to explore much of the food options more than 15 minutes out of campus. That, and the fact that a student’s time is valuable when they’re running around for classes, meetings and extracurriculars all the time. But acquiring a car this year and catching up with people I haven’t seen for more than a year merits an out-of-town excursion to see what towns that are otherwise irrelevant to me have the offer. Fortunately, the trip to Ellington to the charming, casual tavern of The Hidden Still was worth the drive, as well as the company of the friend I dined with.

ELLINGTON, CT ・ 8 DAYS AGO