Spring Lake Trailgate

scottcountymn.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExplore Spring Lake Regional Park and its miles of trails and stunning fall forests. Ride the trails by bike (free rentals available), meet live reptiles and try slacklining and geocaching. Drop in anytime. This program is free and open to all ages. Children 13 years and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

scottcountymn.gov

