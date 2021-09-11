Spring Lake Trailgate

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo – To make the best of a bad situation, the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park is hosting a festival unlike any other this Labor Day weekend. Here at the mudslide festival, tourists and residents are celebrating the hard work of CDOT and the reopening of I-70. After a quick gondola ride, you arrive at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, where the staff is anxiously awaiting your arrival. “Glenwood Springs is open, people,” said Nancy Heard, General Manager. Come on up, we are not closed and you know what, there might be an occasional closure on I-70 but there’s other ways to get here. we appreciate those taking the effort to get up here so we are just having a little fun with it.”

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO ・ 13 DAYS AGO