Online: Ecology of D&D - The Soil Saga

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe threat of war looms! Acer Township and the neighboring village have been suffering the consequences of agricultural runoff and groundwater pollution. Can you help them find peace and stave off ecological collapse? Or will unintended consequences bring new challenges to overcome? This Dungeons and Dragons campaign is offered online by staff from Mississippi Gateway Regional Park. This is unofficial Fan Content permitted under the Fan Content Policy. Not approved/endorsed by Wizards. Portions of the materials used are property of Wizards of the Coast. ©Wizards of the Coast LLC. This program is free, but reservations are required two days prior. This program is for ages 18+.

