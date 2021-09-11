Family Journey to Minnesota

At The Landing-Minnesota River Heritage Park, learn how it takes teamwork to build a new home and run a farm. Explore the historic 1857 farm with your family, and try hands-on activities to discover the stories of immigrant families from the past who built a new life in Minnesota. Cost is $30 per family and reservations are required by two days prior. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. This program is for ages 6+ and children 13 years and younger must be accompanied by an adult.