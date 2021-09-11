Is anyone else seeing the auto-correct feature is not so correct?

I dont know if its just me or the Canadian English language. so autocorrect on iPhones or IOS, is suppose to correct grammar or correct the spelling if you make a typo or whatever the case maybe. I feel that the autocorrect always corrects words incorrectly when I am typing to others on my iPhone. sometimes I dont notice it until its already sent and I re read what I typed out or someone will be confused on what I am trying to say. is it just me or is anyone else having this same issue? just curious because something that I thought was suppose to correct us is doing the total opposite.