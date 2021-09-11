CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Is anyone else seeing the auto-correct feature is not so correct?

By theKHMERboy
imore.com
 7 days ago

I dont know if its just me or the Canadian English language. so autocorrect on iPhones or IOS, is suppose to correct grammar or correct the spelling if you make a typo or whatever the case maybe. I feel that the autocorrect always corrects words incorrectly when I am typing to others on my iPhone. sometimes I dont notice it until its already sent and I re read what I typed out or someone will be confused on what I am trying to say. is it just me or is anyone else having this same issue? just curious because something that I thought was suppose to correct us is doing the total opposite.

forums.imore.com

Comments / 0

Related
imore.com

Forget iPhone 13, iPad mini 6 is the real reason to be excited this fall

Event days are like Christmas for Apple nerds. While the general public will probably mostly hear about iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, and even the new entry-level 9th-gen iPad, niche sites like ours are spaces where we can get excited about things with a little less mainstream appeal. As...
TECHNOLOGY
imore.com

Can iPad 9 fit in my old iPad case?

Best answer: No, you won't need a new case for the iPad 9 (2021) if you already have an iPad 8 (2020) or iPad 7 (2019) case. However, if you have an iPad 6 (2018) or older case, you will need to buy a new one for the iPad 9.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammar#What I Am#Canadian#Klear#French#English#Autocorrect
imore.com

iPhone 13 cases

I haven't seen a discussion on this yet, but what case(s) do you plan to get for your iPhone 13?. I just preordered the Nomad rugged case with MagSafe on Nomad's website for the iPhone 13 Pro Max. I also plan on getting the Otterbox Defender Series Pro XT if they come out with one.
CELL PHONES
imore.com

Time to beef up! Your new iPhone 13 will be heavier than your old iPhone 12

Apple's new iPhone 13 lineup is heavier than the one it will replace. All new iPhone 13 models have gained weight, likely to allow for claimed battery improvements. As the dust continues to settle following yesterday's California Streaming event, it's becoming clear that the claimed iPhone 13 battery improvements come at the expense of the devices' weight. All of the new iPhone 13 models are heavier than the iPhone 12 models they replace.
CELL PHONES
imore.com

Apple launches pre-approvals for iPhone 13 on iPhone Upgrade Program

Apple has launched its pre-approval program for the iPhone 13. The program lets you get preapproved for the iPhone 13 on the iPhone Upgrade Program. You can then speed through pre-ordering your iPhone on Friday, September 17. Earlier today, Apple hosted its anticipated "California Streaming" event. During the pre-recorded event,...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
imore.com

iPhone 13 preorder deals on Pro, Max, mini now available

Earlier this week, Apple unveiled the next generation of iPhone with the all-new iPhone 13 lineup. While they may look similar on the outside, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro come with some huge improvements to performance, the cameras, the display, battery life, and more. Now, Apple's brand new iPhone is available to preorder at Apple and beyond!
CELL PHONES
imore.com

The iPhone 13 has the same amount of RAM as the iPhone 12

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 feature the same amount of RAM. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini have 4GB of RAM. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max feature 6GB of RAM. There doesn't appear to be any bump in RAM with the iPhone 13 when compared with the iPhone 12.
CELL PHONES
imore.com

After four years, the notch on the iPhone is finally getting smaller

Apple is shrinking the notch with the iPhone 13. The company says it was able to redesign the TrueDepth camera system to acquire a smaller footprint. It is 20% smaller than the original notch. The notch is finally getting smaller on the iPhone. When Apple announced the iPhone X back...
CELL PHONES
imore.com

ProRes for iPhone 13 Pro coming in "future iOS 15 update"

The iPhone 13 Pro got a big camera upgrade with ProRes video. It will bring a new level of videography to iPhone. However, the new feature is not expected at launch, and is slated for a future version of iOS 15. One of the iPhone 13 Pro's biggest new video...
CELL PHONES
imore.com

Gamers should skip iPhone 13 and go Pro for this reason

Apple's new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 ship with four GPU cores. The new iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max has a five-cour GPU. More cores are required to make games run more smoothly. Apple announced its new round of iPhone 13 products yesterday and as expected, they're...
CELL PHONES
imore.com

Best screen protectors for iPhone 13 Pro 2021

When your iPhone 13 Pro arrives, you'll want to make sure it stays in prestine condition with a good screen protector. Even know Apple boasts that Ceramic Shield makes the front glass of the iPhone 13 Pro really strong, glass is still glass — it will crack if you damage it. Getting one of the best screen protectors for the iPhone 13 Pro is a simple and cost-effective way to keep your best new iPhone looking sharp.
CELL PHONES
imore.com

Filing reveals iPhone 13 battery increases

Apple's iPhone 13 comes with big battery improvements across the board. New filings reveal wattage increases of up to 15% across the lineup. Apple promises big gains in battery performance for all its new iPhones. Apple's new iPhone 13 promises big battery life improvements across the board, and new filings...
CELL PHONES
imore.com

iPhone 13 launch sees end of 256GB iPhone SE

Apple's iPhone 13 was launched on Tuesday. It saw a reshuffle of the iPhone lineup as a whole. That includes the end of the 256GB iPhone SE. With the launch of the iPhone 13, Apple has stopped selling the 256GB iPhone SE. As noted by iPhone Ticker. Apple offers the...
CELL PHONES
imore.com

The iPhone 13 reaction videos are here

Yesterday, Apple announced the iPhone 13 lineup. Today, a ton of YouTubers posted their reaction videos to the new iPhone. We've gathered a ton of those videos here for your viewing pleasure. Yesterday, Apple hosted its "California Streaming" event where it announced the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, redesigned...
CELL PHONES
imore.com

The iPhone 13 was a big win during Apple's keynote

There was certainly a lot announced at Apple's California Streaming event, including the iPhone 13. Honestly, though, I'm always excited for a new iPhone because I upgrade every year (thank you, iPhone Upgrade Program), but I was still excited to see what Apple had up its sleeves at the event. And to be quite frank, I am not disappointed, at least not when it comes to the iPhone 13 (the Apple Watch Series 7 is a different story, though).
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy