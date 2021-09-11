White Lake celebrates opening of new fire station

White Lake - Two years ago the roof of the White Lake Volunteer Fire Department collapsed after a snow storm. On Saturday, fire fighters and community members gathered at the newly constructed station. Members of the department are enthusiastic to be able to call the new building home. When the old building collapsed in 2019, the fire fighting equipment had to be stored at a different temporary location. During the two year span, the department realized that a new station needed to be built to ensure the safety of the White Lake area.