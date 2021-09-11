Junior Rangers
Calling all nature-loving kids! Check out this interactive series where kids grow their outdoor skills and help steward the earth. Youth ages 7-13 will explore regional parks with a ranger and park staff. To earn their official SCRP Junior Ranger badge and certification, kids must complete the Junior Ranger Passport booklet, which consists of completing a skills-building course, natural exploration course and assisting park staff at one service day event. Booklets are available at programs.parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov
Comments / 0