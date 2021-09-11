CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Rosa, CA

Junior Rangers

ca.gov
 7 days ago

Calling all nature-loving kids! Check out this interactive series where kids grow their outdoor skills and help steward the earth. Youth ages 7-13 will explore regional parks with a ranger and park staff. To earn their official SCRP Junior Ranger badge and certification, kids must complete the Junior Ranger Passport booklet, which consists of completing a skills-building course, natural exploration course and assisting park staff at one service day event. Booklets are available at programs.

parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Official: US to expel Haitians from border, fly to Haiti

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration plans the widescale expulsion of Haitian migrants from a small Texas border city by putting them on flights to Haiti starting Sunday, an official said Friday, representing a swift and dramatic response to thousands who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and gathered under and around a bridge.
DEL RIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Local
California Lifestyle
Santa Rosa, CA
Lifestyle
City
Santa Rosa, CA
Santa Rosa, CA
Society
Fox News

Gabby Petito: Police searching for her fiancé, family says he's been missing for days: LIVE UPDATES

Petito's Utah hotel, where she was last seen in public, was 2 blocks from FBI field office: report. Missing woman Gabby Petito was just two blocks away from Salt Lake City’s FBI office last month when she was last seen in public at a hotel near the airport, according to reports. Petito checked out of the Fairfield Inn and Suites on Aug. 24, soon before she went missing, FOX 13 of Salt Lake City reported.
NORTH PORT, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosa Parks

Comments / 0

Community Policy