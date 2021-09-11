GameThread: Syracuse Orange (1-0, 0-0) vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (1-0, 0-0)

The Syracuse Orange (1-0, 0-0) football team’s home opener vs. the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (1-0, 0-0) is a lot of things this weekend. It’s the first home game of the season, obviously; a chance to double last season’s win total, too. It’s also the first time fans will be watching a football game at the Dome since November 2019. And of course, it’s the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks — an emotional day for many, and one that will no doubt be on everyone’s minds throughout the game, especially given both schools’ ties to (and large alumni bases in) the New York City area.