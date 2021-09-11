Tree protections? Planning for growth? Your help is needed by Sept 14 | Guest column

It’s time to spring into action! On the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 14, the San Juan County Council will hold a hearing on the 2021 docket. This year’s docket includes proposals for new tree-protection standards, stormwater-management standards, and doing an important “build-out analysis” for our county. These all deserve our community’s attention and support. The purpose of the council’s hearing is to get public input — the county council is asking to hear from you! You can write a letter or show up (virtually) to speak at the meeting, or both.