Another beautiful day Sunday, but humidity and rain chances return soon
Another spectacular day is coming to an end across North Alabama. Although temperatures were warm today, the lack of humidity certainly made it feel great to be outside. We have on more day of this pleasant weather Sunday before the forecast becomes active and muggy once again. For tonight, clear skies will stick around with comfortable low temperatures back into the mid 60s. Highs tomorrow will be a few degrees warmer in the upper 80s to near 90 with mostly sunny skies.www.waaytv.com
