Wildcats Fall in Five Sets to Notre Dame

Five thoughts and news tidbits about Notre Dame football in advance of its season opening matchup against Florida State. 1. Let’s take the dark view of how the season could start for Notre Dame. Because what college football program has ever had anything less than a fantastic fall camp? Everybody is stronger, faster and bigger. Consider this your dose of bitter-tasting medicine. The Irish start four new offensive linemen, their quarterback couldn’t win the starting job at Wisconsin so he transferred to Notre Dame and they lost one of their rising linebackers - Marist Liufau - to a season-ending knee injury. Collectively, the veteran wide receivers have underachieved. Florida State is going to be particularly amped up because it's Notre Dame, the stadium hasn’t been full in nearly two years because of Covid 19 and they are honoring their former coach Bobby Bowden. Bowden, who was one of the most beloved coaches not only at FSU but in college football, died on August 8 at the age of 91. Personally, I prefer the sky-is-always-falling Lou Holtz approach to the unfettered optimism that Brian Kelly has projected. It's easier to process an upset that way. My game prediction in this case: FSU 24, Notre Dame 20.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 14 DAYS AGO