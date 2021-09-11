CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richest U.S. colleges would see relief under Democrats' tax plan

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — A tax on the richest private U.S. college endowments would be curtailed under a plan by House Democrats, provided the schools address tuition costs. The provision would reduce the tax through a calculation that weighs revenues from undergraduate tuition and fees against undergraduate financial aid, according to Liz Clark, a vice president at the National Association of College and University Business Officers.

