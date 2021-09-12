CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Grosel comes on to help BC complete 45-28 win over UMass

ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ANWH4_0btOJklO00

Dennis Grosel replaced injured starter Phil Jurkovec in the first half and passed for 199 yards, ran for a touchdown and passed for another and Boston College beat UMass 45-28 on Saturday.

Pat Garwo ran for 160 yards on 15 carries for the Eagles (2-0), who won their 11th straight against UMass.

Travis Levy ran 20 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter and returned a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown in the fourth. Jaiden Woodbey scooped up a fumble on a punt return, taking it 41 yards for a touchdown that put the Eagles up 34-14 with 3:04 left in the third quarter.

Grosel completed 11 of 14 passes after taking over for Jurkovec, who was taken to the locker room late in the first quarter with an undisclosed injury. Although BC officials said he was “questionable” at halftime he didn't return.

Coach Jeff Hafley said after the game that Jurkovec's injury involved the wrist and hand of his throwing arm, but wasn't sure how bad it was.

”They took him for X-rays but I don’t have a clue,” Hafley said.

Jurkovec completed 3 of 4 passes for 22 yards. A redshirt junior who transferred from Notre Dame before last season, he was the ACC co-quarterback of the week after throwing for 303 yards and three touchdowns in a little more than three quarters in a 51-0 victory over FCS Colgate in the season opener.

Brady Olson completed 14 of 29 passes for 214 yards and three touchdowns for the Minutemen (0-2), who trailed 14-0 at halftime but responded with three touchdowns in the third quarter.

“I thought those guys played hard. As long as we do that around here, we’re going to have a chance," UMass coach Walt Bell said.

Olson also threw a pair of interceptions as BC took advantage of three turnovers by UMass; none bigger than Eric Collins' costly fumble on a punt return late in the third quarter.

Collins got as far as his own 41 before getting hit hard by Vinny DePalma, causing the ball to pop out and right to Woodbey, who took it all the way to the end zone.

“I think the football gods are rewarding us. I think that just goes to show how close of a unit we are. I think that we’re very connected. There’s no hating in the room,” Woodbey said. “Everybody wants everybody to get better and I think that’s something that’s rare across the nation.”

ON THE RUN

The Eagles didn't do much fancy offensively with Grosel at the helm once Jurkovec left. Boston College threw just 18 times and kept the offense conservative. Alex Sinkfield carried 13 times for 45 yards and scored on a 6-yard run to put the Eagles up 7-0 in the first quarter.

Garwo had a career-best day, shattering his previous high of 36 yards against Pitt last year on 14 carries. He covered more ground that that on one carry alone Saturday, going through the middle for 42 yards on Boston College's first play of the second half.

NEW ERA

Olson, a freshman from Bellingham, Mass., made his college debut and rallied the Minutemen a few times after BC took a 14-0 lead. UMass countered with 28 of its points in the second half and kept BC from pulling away entirely.

Olson connected with Rico Arnold on a 56-yard touchdown with 13:21 left in the third quarter, and kept the Minutemen within 14-7 after forcing a turnover on BC's opening drive on the half. He also threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Eric Collins and one from 14-yards out to Eli Merriweather with 9:04 left in the fourth.

Bell said Olson also showed some poise after the turnovers.

“Brady has unbelievable self-confidence," Bell said. “He's not a mistake repeater. He handles failure unbelievably well for a kid that's so attentive. He's got great moxie, a great demeanor. He's going to be a good quarterback for a long time here.”

BAY STATE BLUES

Boston College has won 22 of the 27 meetings with UMass, which hosted the game for the first time since 1982.

THE TAKEAWAY

Boston College: The outlook is going to depend somewhat on the medical report Sunday.

The Eagles were in control throughout the game despite the injury to Jurkovec, and could still be fine next weekend against Temple, but the competition picks up from there with a visit from Missouri followed by a trip to Clemson.

Defensively, the Eagles let the Minutemen back in a game they led 34-14 after Woobey’s touchdown with 3:04 left in the third quarter. It took Levy’s 96-yard kickoff return after UMass had pulled within 38-28 to seal it.

UMass: For a team that scored just 12 points in four games last year in a pandemic-shortened season and was shut out in the opener by Pittsburgh 51-0, there were a lot of positives Saturday. The Minutemen rallied after falling behind by three touchdowns and made it close, at least for a little while.

UP NEXT

Boston College: Travels to Temple on Saturday

UMass: Hosts Eastern Michigan on Saturday.

———

More AP college football : https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Comments / 0

Related
bcinterruption.com

Phil Jurkovec leaves BC-UMass game in first quarter with apparent injury

Bad news to keep an eye on in Amherst- Boston College starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec was lifted after one drive due to a potential injury. Jurkovec came out without the broadcast mentioning it, leading to some confusion before Jason Baum tweeted out the news:. Dennis Grosel came in to spell...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Everything Jeff Hafley said after Boston College's win over UMass

Boston College improved to 2-0 with a 45-28 win over rival UMass on Saturday. Here is everything Eagles head coach Jeff Hafley had to say after his team's second win of the 2021 college football season. The latest on Phil Jurkovec's injury. "I don't really know. All I know is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
BCBulletin

Boston College 45 UMass 28: Observations on Offense

Boston College won a sloppy, back and forth game on Saturday against UMass in Amherst. Here are some observations on the offense:. * We mentioned it as a key to he game but clearly running the ball was priority number one for the Eagles. And for the most part they did it with success. The Eagles were able to effectively run the ball for 250 yards, averaging 5.8 yards per carry.
Boston Globe

Boston College runs past UMass, 45-28, for 11th straight win in series

AMHERST — On April 17, Brady Olson played his final high school game for Milford High, falling 16-14 to Lowell. Exactly 147 days later the true freshman started for UMass, throwing for 214 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-28 loss to Boston College on Saturday in the first game between intrastate rivals played at McGuirk Alumni Stadium in 39 years. While the Minutemen (0-2) dropped their 11th-straight contest to BC (2-0), dating back to 1978, their 28 points marked the most they’ve scored since Oct. 26, 2019, and the most against the Eagles since 1972.
AMHERST, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Missouri State
bcinterruption.com

BC 45, UMass 28 — The Key Play: Searching For Jurkovec’s Injury

One thing and one thing only matters from this week’s game against UMass: The brutal, heartbreaking, season-altering injury to Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec. The win is important, if only to save face since losing to the Minutemen would be an embarrassment we would never get over. But production-wise, score-wise, technique-wise... there’s no getting into the nitty-gritty of the performance. Losing Phil Jurkovec to what looks to possibly be the entire season with a right hand/wrist injury is pretty much all we can take out of this game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
BCBulletin

Why Boston College Fans Shouldn't Panic

In the inimitable words of Aubrey Graham (better known as Drake), if you’re reading this, it’s too late. A once-promising season, one where BC finally looked like a legitimate contender in the ACC, seems so far gone now. After exiting Saturday’s contest against UMass early due to a wrist injury, Boston College’s quarterback Phil Jurkovec is doubtful to play again this season, per Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports. Jurkovec posted an Instagram story on Monday afternoon displaying his right forearm in a soft cast at Newton Wellesley Hospital.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Report: ‘Top Choice’ Emerges For USC Coaching Job

According to a report, USC has a “top choice” in mind to replace Clay Helton as head coach. He’s a man already familiar with Pac-12 territory. Per Scott Wolf of Inside USC, the Trojans’ No. 1 candidate is none other than Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. Cristobal just scored the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Bell
FanBuzz

The 10 Best Marching Bands in College Football, Ranked

Marching bands are the pride of college football. They remind us why we love our favorite program while leading us to the rhythm of our alma mater’s fight song. A good halftime show is nothing without the built-in pageantry. It’s boring and lame, like reading your vacuum’s owner’s manual. Drum majors make sure we aren’t let down. They lead the band with high struts, waving arms and wearing suits that give me second-hand heat exhaustion.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Penn State's James Franklin on USC HC Opening: 'Energy and Focus' Is on Auburn Game

Penn State head football coach James Franklin did not confirm any potential interest in the head coaching vacancy at USC on Tuesday. According to Audrey Snyder of The Athletic, Franklin said he plans to speak with the Penn State leadership council about rumors and speculation linking him to the USC job. Snyder also said Franklin's "energy and focus" are on Saturday's game against No. 22 Auburn.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umass Boston#College Football#American Football#Umass#Eagles#Notre Dame#Acc#Fcs#Minutemen#New Era Olson#Temple#Clemson#Next Boston College#Ap
Times-Bulletin

Cougars stay perfect with 55-45 win over Wapak

VAN WERT — To put it simply, Friday night’s WBL showdown between Wapakoneta and Van Wert was a game for the ages. It may have lacked solid defense on both ends, but the Cougars got the stops they needed down the stretch to pull out a huge 55-45 victory. “This...
VAN WERT, OH
Andalusia Star News

Bulldogs roll over Rehobeth for region win, 45-6

The Andalusia Bulldogs kicked off at home for the first time this season and got off to a fast start in area play with a victory over Rehobeth, 45-6. The running game came up big for the Bulldogs, rushing for a total of 323 yards in the contest. J’Marion Burnette led the charge with 160 yards on 13 attempts and scored three touchdowns. Zade Newton, who received carries late in the game as a freshman, ended with 106 yards and a touchdown.
ANDALUSIA, AL
chatsports.com

Overreacting to Ohio State’s 45-31 win over Minnesota

If you know anything about Ohio State fans, it that they are totally rational and always even-keeled at all times. That being said, the Buckeyes’ season opener was a bit of a nail-biter at times throughout the first half, as Ryan Day’s squad was able to pull away coming out of the locker room to defeat Minnesota 45-31 on the road in some inclement weather. There will be lots to break down from this game for the next several days, but let’s quickly overreact in the immediate moments following the win.
MINNESOTA STATE
chatsports.com

WATCH: Kentucky football players, coaches react to 45-10 win over ULM

Kroger Field was filled with high-flying bombs and sack lunches Saturday afternoon. The Kentucky football team opened the 2021 season with an entertaining 45-10 win over Louisiana Monroe. After the game Mark Stoops and Will Levis were among the handful of players and coaches that spoke to the media about the blowout victory.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
heraldstandard.com

Gallagher, Allen lead Mustangs to 28-21 win over Scotties

ALVERTON -- Laurel Highlands made the most of a fourth-quarter fumble when Rodney Gallagher sprinted through the middle of the Southmoreland defense for a long touchdown run early in the fourth quarter for a 28-21 non-conference victory at Russ Grimm Stadium. The 43-yard scoring run reversed the fortunes of the...
FOOTBALL
NDSU Bison Athletics

Bison Win Season Opener Over Albany, 28-6

FARGO, N.D. - Dominic Gonnella rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 3-ranked North Dakota State to a 28-6 victory over Albany in the football season opener for both teams Saturday, Sept. 4, before a crowd of 15,156 at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome. NDSU...
FARGO, ND
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football leaves much to be desired despite 45-31 win over Minnesota: Post Game-Time Decisions

MINNEAPOLIS -- Ohio State football’s 45-31 road win over Minnesota was anything but perfect. The Buckeyes had high and low moments from both the offense and defense that resulted in a 14-10 halftime deficit with the Golden Gophers holding all momentum. Two of the last three times OSU headed to Big Ten West territory for a night game they left with losses to Iowa (2017) and Purdue (2018). A trip to Minneapolis in 2021 had that same feel for much of the night.
MINNESOTA STATE
wfxrtv.com

#17 VMI Football Cruises to 45-24 Win over Davidson

LEXINGTON, Va. – Following an historic 2021 spring season, the 17th-ranked VMI football team opened the fall campaign with an impressive 45-24 win over Davidson College Saturday afternoon at Foster Stadium. In the spring, both teams advanced to the FCS playoffs as champions of their respective conferences. The Keydets (1-0)...
LEXINGTON, VA
ABC News

ABC News

397K+
Followers
101K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy