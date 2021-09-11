British Superbike Championship: Glenn Irwin wins Silverstone opener after leaders crash out

Right, that’ll be us – see you in a fortnight for Sochi. But to be going on with, here’s some football to elevate your day further. It’s so great to see actual racing – it’s been a while since we’ve seen a rivalry like this, two great drivers fighting their arses off not just for points but in direct competition. Christian Horner says his team should never have been in that position because a poor pit was what caused it – Hamilton said the same – and he thinks Hamilton might’ve not left enough room. He felt he had a good car today and that a win or podium were on the cards, but notes that the main thing is that the halo did its job, making sure Hamilton stayed safe. Ultimately, he thinks it’s pretty 50/50, saying Max could’ve held back but Lewis could’ve given him more space, and sees the situation as a racing incident. He puts the pit down to human error, noting Mercedes should’ve been way out in front but messed up their stop, and says there’s a respect between the two drivers, they’re just “competitive animals” going for the world title. He’s expecting them to be side by side on the grid for the majority of the remaining races so expecting them be racing, but isn’t expecting one of them to be blamed for today’s incident. “One of those things,” is his final verdict.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO