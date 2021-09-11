CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

British Superbike Championship: Glenn Irwin wins Silverstone opener after leaders crash out

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthern Ireland's Glenn Irwin took victory on his Honda in a dramatic opening British Superbike race of the weekend at Silverstone. Irwin was awarded the win after the red flags came out when Yamaha pair Tarran Mackenzie and Jason O'Halloran crashed out on the penultimate lap. Ducati duo Christian Iddon...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Emma Raducanu: British teenager is 'loving life' after winning the US Open

In just her second major tournament, Raducanu's 6-4 6-3 victory over fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez in the final made her the first British woman since Virginia Wade, who was watching from the stands, 44 years ago to win a Grand Slam singles title, and the first in New York since Wade in 1968.
TENNIS
Autosport Online

Silverstone announces July date for 2022 British Grand Prix

F1 is yet to reveal the provisional calendar for next season, but the British Grand Prix has become the first race to get a publicly known date following an announcement by Silverstone on Friday. The 2022 F1 British Grand Prix is provisionally scheduled for 1-3 July next year. It marks...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Dunlop
Person
Christian Iddon
Person
Tommy Bridewell
NBC Sports

Richmond penalty report: Cup crew chief suspended one race

Penalties from last Saturday’s NASCAR races at Richmond Raceway include a one-race suspension for Spire Motorsports crew chief Kevin Bellicourt. Bellicourt, crew chief for the No. 77 Chevrolet of driver Justin Haley, was suspended after Haley’s car was found with two loose lug nuts in Cup post-race inspection. NASCAR also...
MOTORSPORTS
The Guardian

Ricciardo wins F1 Italian GP after Hamilton and Verstappen crash out – as it happened!

Right, that’ll be us – see you in a fortnight for Sochi. But to be going on with, here’s some football to elevate your day further. It’s so great to see actual racing – it’s been a while since we’ve seen a rivalry like this, two great drivers fighting their arses off not just for points but in direct competition. Christian Horner says his team should never have been in that position because a poor pit was what caused it – Hamilton said the same – and he thinks Hamilton might’ve not left enough room. He felt he had a good car today and that a win or podium were on the cards, but notes that the main thing is that the halo did its job, making sure Hamilton stayed safe. Ultimately, he thinks it’s pretty 50/50, saying Max could’ve held back but Lewis could’ve given him more space, and sees the situation as a racing incident. He puts the pit down to human error, noting Mercedes should’ve been way out in front but messed up their stop, and says there’s a respect between the two drivers, they’re just “competitive animals” going for the world title. He’s expecting them to be side by side on the grid for the majority of the remaining races so expecting them be racing, but isn’t expecting one of them to be blamed for today’s incident. “One of those things,” is his final verdict.
MOTORSPORTS
RiverBender.com

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series Midwest Nationals At World Wide Technology Raceway

MADISON - The Midwest Nationals will deliver the world’s biggest names in professional drag racing to the St. Louis-Metro East region, including John Force, Ron Capps, five-time WWTR winner Antron Brown, three-time NHRA Funny Car champion Robert Hight, four-time NHRA Pro Stock titlist Erica Enders, and Jeg Coughlin. The NHRA Midwest Nationals are the second event in the seven-race 2021 Countdown to the Championship. The nitromethane-burning Funny Cars and Top Fuel Dragsters rocket down Continue Reading
MADISON, IL
Motorsport.com

Kyle Busch frustrated after crashing out of playoff opener

On Lap 125, Busch slammed the Turn 2 wall after contact with Austin Dillon. He was struggling with the handling after missing out on stage points a few laps prior. He then drove the car straight into the garage, hitting orange cones on his way. He will finish 35th. “Wasn’t...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superbike#Yamaha#Brooklands
The Independent

Patrick Cantlay wins FedEx Cup after edging out Jon Rahm at Tour Championship

Patrick Cantlay held his nerve to come out on top in his duel with world number one Jon Rahm and win the Tour Championship, FedEx Cup title and 15million US dollar (£10.9million) first prize in Atlanta.Cantlay carded a closing 69 at East Lake to finish 21 under par, a shot ahead of US Open champion Rahm, who carded a final round of 68.“Felt like a huge win and it was,” said Cantlay, whose victory in the BMW Championship seven days ago meant he started the week on 10 under par, two shots ahead of his nearest rival and four clear...
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy