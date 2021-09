All four of Shropshire’s under-threat community ambulance stations will close at the beginning of next month, it has been confirmed. Following the announcement two weeks ago that the stations in Oswestry and Craven Arms would cease operating on October 4, West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) has now revealed the same decision has been made for the bases in Bridgnorth and Market Drayton, which will shut for the final time on October 3.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 17 HOURS AGO