Bells ring for 184 victims ‘slaughtered’ at Pentagon
Twenty years ago, the worst terror attacks on American soil unfolded in three spots across the nation, today America is pausing to show it will never forget. Many Americans are eager to get back to normal, despite the continuing Covid-19 pandemic. Many college & NFL stadiums are welcoming back fans at full capacity this weekend, even with high rates of new Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths across the country. Meanwhile, the push to get more people vaccinated continues.www.newschannel10.com
Comments / 0