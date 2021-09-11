Week 1’s Toughest Start/Sit Decisions: Joe Burrow, Laviska Shenault, D’Andre Swift (2021 Fantasy Football)

It’s finally football time! Week 1 is upon us and fantasy managers need to get their lineups set for Week 1. This is often the hardest week to predict as many managers haven’t seen their players in action since last season. It is difficult to predict how rookies will fare, as some need a few games to get going while others (Clyde Edwards-Helaire, ahem) start the season strong, but may fade after a strong start. When looking at who to put in your lineup, trust your gut. Look at your draft and go with the guys that you drafted early. Don’t try to get cute just yet. There’s plenty of time for that in the weeks ahead.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO