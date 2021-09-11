CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Stabilizes Above $45,000

By Azeez Mustapha
insidebitcoins.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bitcoin price prediction reveals that BTC is working hard to nurture a bullish trend from the support at $11,400. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Ranging (Daily Chart) BTC/USD is currently trading 1.34% higher on the day. BTC/USD opens the session at $44,850 and now adjusting upwards to the prevailing market value of $45,451. However, the current conditions imply that the price may break above the 9-day and 21-day moving averages. Meanwhile, the technical indicator Relative Strength index may start following the upward trend.

insidebitcoins.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Btc#Usd#Btc Usd Stabilizes#Bitcoin Price Prediction#Strength#Btc Price May Create A#Etoro
