Pitt pulls out a win in Johnny Majors Classic, defeating Tennessee 41-34

The Panthers (2-0, 0-0 ACC) took down the Tennessee Volunteers (1-1, 0-0 SEC) 41-34 on Saturday as Kenny Pickett threw for 285 yards and two touchdowns. After a slow start last week against UMass, Pitt hoped to right the ship and get ahead early this week against the Volunteers. But the start for the Panthers was not what they were looking for. Pickett wasn’t able to get the offense going early, registering just 12 yards of offense in the Panthers’ first three drives.