CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Davidson County, NC

Job service agency, Goodwill, to host Davidson hiring event

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 5 days ago

LEXINGTON — NCWorks Career Centers of Davidson County and Goodwill Industries of Northwest NC will host a joint hiring event on Wednesday, with a special benefit for veterans.

The event will begin at High Rock Church, 135 Lowes Blvd. (across from Lowe’s and Walmart), at 9 a.m., but the first hour is reserved for veterans only. Other job seekers can attend from 10 a.m. until noon.

The event will be held outside with social distancing between employer booths.

Among employers who will be represented are Lowe’s Millworks, Whitewood Furniture, Olon, Halyard, Valendrawers, Goodwill Retail Store, Craftsman Foam, Cornerstone Building Brands (Atrium), Facility Logistic Services, Matcor Metals and Ashley Furniture.

These companies are ready to make offers, so job seekers should come prepared to fill out applications, hand out resumes and do on-the-spot interviews.

Jobseekers who need assistance with resumes or interviewing skills can connect with the following before the hiring event:

• NCWorks Career Center, 211 W. Colonial Drive, Thomasville, at 336-474-2655

• NCWorks Career Center, 220 E. First St. Extension, Lexington, at 336-242-2065 or

• Goodwill Industries of Northwest NC, 719 W. Center St., Lexington, at 336-236-8021.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
High Point Enterprise

Funding to help schools deal with COVID-19

GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to accept nearly $8 million in federal and state money to be used for COVID-19 testing and related costs for Guilford County Schools’ students and staff. The money will be provided through the Centers for Disease Control and...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
High Point Enterprise

RUD Fleet will expand downtown

HIGH POINT — A High Point fleet services company confirmed Thursday that it will establish its corporate headquarters in a downtown building that has sat vacant for nearly six years. RUD Fleet Corp. is seeking to move its 10 existing employees into 209 N. Main St. by December, once upgrades...
HIGH POINT, NC
High Point Enterprise

High Point Enterprise

High Point, NC
3K+
Followers
252
Post
608K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for High Point Enterprise

Comments / 0

Community Policy