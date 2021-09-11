Job service agency, Goodwill, to host Davidson hiring event

LEXINGTON — NCWorks Career Centers of Davidson County and Goodwill Industries of Northwest NC will host a joint hiring event on Wednesday, with a special benefit for veterans.

The event will begin at High Rock Church, 135 Lowes Blvd. (across from Lowe’s and Walmart), at 9 a.m., but the first hour is reserved for veterans only. Other job seekers can attend from 10 a.m. until noon.

The event will be held outside with social distancing between employer booths.

Among employers who will be represented are Lowe’s Millworks, Whitewood Furniture, Olon, Halyard, Valendrawers, Goodwill Retail Store, Craftsman Foam, Cornerstone Building Brands (Atrium), Facility Logistic Services, Matcor Metals and Ashley Furniture.

These companies are ready to make offers, so job seekers should come prepared to fill out applications, hand out resumes and do on-the-spot interviews.

Jobseekers who need assistance with resumes or interviewing skills can connect with the following before the hiring event:

• NCWorks Career Center, 211 W. Colonial Drive, Thomasville, at 336-474-2655

• NCWorks Career Center, 220 E. First St. Extension, Lexington, at 336-242-2065 or

• Goodwill Industries of Northwest NC, 719 W. Center St., Lexington, at 336-236-8021.