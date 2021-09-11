CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wallace and Gromit: Bronze statue of iconic duo unveiled in Preston by creator Nick Park

By Eleonora Girotto
The Independent
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA big bronze statue of the cheese-loving pair, Wallace and Gromit, has been unveiled by their creator in his hometown. The sculpture is based on the short film ‘The Wrong Trousers,’ which features Wallace and Gromit in one of their mad adventures. The sculpture was first announced in June. On...

