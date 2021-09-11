Wallace and Gromit: Bronze statue of iconic duo unveiled in Preston by creator Nick Park

West Side Story dropped its official trailer on Wednesday and the Steven Spielberg remake looks as epic as the Oscar-winning original musical. A little more than two minutes in length, the preview shows the classic story of forbidden love between Tony (Ansel Elgort) and Maria (Rachel Zegler) and the hatred the Jets and Sharks have for one another. Although a remake of the 1961 film, Spielberg’s version is not a shot-for-shot copy, as can be seen in the bold, stylish trailer which has new scenes and different dialogue from classic moments. West Side Story also stars Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Josh Andrés Rivera, Corey Stoll and Brian d’Arcy James. Rita Moreno, who an Oscar for her performance in the original film, also appears in the remake. The 20th Century film wrapped in October 2019 but has been awaiting release after being delayed a few times due to the pandemic. Tony Kushner penned the screenplay with Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger and Kevin McCollum producing. West Side Story is due in theater Dec. 10. Watch the trailer below.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO