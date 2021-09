Although it has been twenty years, the memory of the horror we all witnessed on that tragic September morning in 2001 remains fresh in our minds. We could never have prepared ourselves for the destruction of the Twin Towers in New York City, Flight 93 crashing in Pennsylvania and Flight 77 crashing into the Pentagon. Nor were we ready to say goodbye to so many of our fellow American citizens who were also our mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, coworkers, and service people.

SAN GABRIEL, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO