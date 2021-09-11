CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Fair Play on the Marcellus Shale

lareviewofbooks.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUp to Heaven and Down to Hell: Fracking, Freedom, and Community in an American Town. IN THE EARLY 2010s, a cell-phone tower was left unguarded on a ridge above Muncy Creek, and if you were a teenager with some gumption and a late curfew you could climb the tower to get a look at the land at night.

lareviewofbooks.org

Comments / 0

Related
marcellusdrilling.com

Weekly Shale Drilling Permits for PA, OH, WV: Sep 6-12

Last week Pennsylvania issued 18 permits for new shale well drilling scattered across the state. Ohio (for the eighth week in a row) did not issue any new shale permits. Are we missing something with Ohio? Are they late in updating their online database? West Virginia issued 2 permits for new shale well drilling last week.
INDUSTRY
PennLive.com

The shale gas revolution is helping to meet the challenges of today’s complex world | PennLive letters

While disagreements can and should occur as to how we continue the progress of improving air quality, we are proud of the tens-of-thousands of Pennsylvanians who work tirelessly each day to provide the affordable, reliable and clean natural gas fueling our modern way of life. The facts are clear – thanks to responsible natural gas production, transportation, and use, our air is cleaner, Pennsylvanians are hard at work, and our energy security is stronger than ever before.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
West Virginia State
MotorBiscuit

Flashing Headlights to Warn of Speed Traps Is Protected By the 1st Amendment But That Doesn’t Mean It’s Legal

Flashing headlights is not a new concept. We have all driven down the road and saw someone flash their lights a few times. It is used to communicate when there is something up ahead of you that they have already passed while driving. In most situations, it is a warning that a policeman is performing their duty ahead, whether checking for drunk drivers, waiting with a speed detector, or dealing with some other situation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Esquire

Idaho Botched Its Pandemic Response. Now It's Begging Neighbors Like Washington State for Help.

Congratulations, America. The pandemic now has states yelling at each other, and that always ends well. Let us take, for example, Idaho, a state that is like the nation’s attic in which we store all the crazy uncles and aunts. Idaho is one of the most hardcore Live-Free-and-Die states in the union. Back in March, a bunch of parents brought their kids to the steps of the state capitol so they could all burn their masks on local TV. (Used to be all you needed to do was build a decent soapbox derby car.) This owned the libs all the way into Oregon. Of course, now Idaho is foundering in the trough between the second and third waves of the pandemic, and it has decided to depend on the kindness of strangers. From CNN:
IDAHO STATE
Only In Ohio

The Biggest And Best Tenderloin Sandwich In The Midwest Is Right Here In Ohio

If you’re a true Midwesterner, you know a thing or two about tenderloin sandwiches. This classic comfort food hits the spot in any season, and the art of making tenderloin sandwiches has been perfected here in Ohio. For proof of this, look no further than the famous Root Beer Stande. This retro dive-in is your […] The post The Biggest And Best Tenderloin Sandwich In The Midwest Is Right Here In Ohio appeared first on Only In Your State.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shale Gas#Great Britain#Natural Gas#Land Use#Community#American#Roman#Appalachians#Canadian#British#The Tiadaghton Forest#Continental Congress#The Fair Play Men#Tiadaghton Elm
mybuckhannon.com

West Virginia reports 57 COVID-19 deaths Friday as active cases hit an all-time high

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced Friday that 29,744 cases of COVID-19 are currently active in the Mountain State. That’s an increase of 971 since the last report. Locally, COVID-19 cases are active in Upshur (616), Barbour (263), Lewis (292), Randolph (310) and Webster (59) counties. In Upshur County, that’s an increase of 14 active cases in the last 24 hours.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
Washington Post

Days dwindle to precious few for Wendy’s at key D.C. intersection

We appear to be only days now from the last meal, literal and symbolic, at a well-known eatery at one of the better-known Washington crossroads. “We were informed today that the last day of operations for the Wendy’s will be next Tuesday,” D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said Friday in a tweet.
RESTAURANTS
Ashtabula Star Beacon

Ashtabula County remembers 9/11

American flags were plentiful on Sept. 11 as residents remembered the people killed during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on New York, Washington D.C. and Shanksville, Pa. Teams from the Ashtabula County Youth Football League waved American flags in honor of the victims of the attacks, veterans and first...
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
abc27.com

LIST: Pennsylvanians, Midstate residents arrested for Jan 6. Capitol riots

(WHTM) — More than 500 people across 40 states have been arrested and charged for their participation in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. In response to the arrests, a rally intended for Saturday, Sept. 18, where organizers will call for “justice” for the hundreds of people who have been charged, thus far and in the future.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
localdvm.com

COVID-19 hospitalizations, active cases set new record highs in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services (DHHR) reported that there have been 3,664,554 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 219,439 total cases and 3,370 deaths in the state of West Virginia as of Friday, September 17, 2021. 57 COVID-19-related deaths were...
PUBLIC HEALTH
News Break

The Philly Four: Daily News Recap for 9/17

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop-shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love. A two-bottle limit has been placed on around a...
POLITICS
Times News

Palmerton evaluates field house

The days may be numbered for the field house at Palmerton Area School District’s Seventh Street property after a vehicle slammed into it in May. The district will receive $72,729.80 in insurance compensation for the damage, Facilities Director Joe Faenza said, but the big question remains, what happens next?. “We...
PALMERTON, PA
MONTCO.Today

Montco is Home to Three of the Most Marvelous Mountain Biking Areas in the Region

Montgomery County is home to three of the ten best places to go mountain biking in the Philadelphia region, writes Melissa Martens for Philadelphia Magazine. Spring Mountain in Schwenksville is ideal for riders who enjoy hills. It offers one of the most technical rides in the region: the four-mile all-mountain XC loop that starts with a vigorous hill and rock gardens and continues over ladder bridges, winding switchbacks, and more hills.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa. logs 6.2% decrease in noneducation workers in state, local government | Friday Morning Coffee

Good Friday Morning, Fellow Seekers. Associate Editor Cassie Miller here, filling in for John. Let’s dive right in, shall we? While private sector jobs are rebounding from the COVID-19 closures, noneducation employment growth in state and local governments across the country have all but dried up, Pew Charitable Trusts data suggests. Noneducation state and local jobs, including jobs […] The post Pa. logs 6.2% decrease in noneducation workers in state, local government | Friday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Philadelphia Citizen

Kensington’s Recovery Plan

On the morning of August 18, underneath the El stop at Kensington and Allegheny avenues, a train rattles by overhead as a man in basketball shorts crosses the street before lurching to a stop. His eyes close. Horns start honking. And when the traffic light turns green, he’s still there, a man now yelling from a Mack truck at him to “get out of the road.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDTN

DeWine speaks in West Virginia, discusses COVID cases in region

WHEELING, West Virginia (WDTN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine stopped in West Virginia Friday to discuss the increasing COVID-19 cases in the region. DeWine was joined by Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff, along with President for Medical Group Enterprise, Trinity Medical System, Rick Greco. According to a release,...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy