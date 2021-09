Cleveland Indians: Amed Rosario deserves more recognition for August. For those around the Cleveland Indians, there’s been no question that Amed Rosario has been coming into his own this season. He had a slow start to the year, slashing just .179/.257/.299 over the first month of the regular season. However, he started to turn it around in May and it all culminated with perhaps the best month of August across all of baseball.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO