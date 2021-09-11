‘Beba’: Toronto Review
Afro-Latino filmmaker Rebeca Huntt makes her debut with a striking biographical documentary. “You are now entering my universe,” first-time feature filmmaker Rebeca Huntt announces in voiceover early on in Beba, a meditative, searching essay film that journeys through her memories, seeking answers but sometimes being content to simply sit with the questions. Huntt’s initial invitation opens the door to a series of musings — on family, mental health, racism, identity — and the free-flowing style, aided by dreamlike editing from Isabel Freeman, is both playful and sombre, offering a captivating snapshot of a young artist trying to make sense of her complicated self.www.screendaily.com
Comments / 0