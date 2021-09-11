CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Beba’: Toronto Review

By Tim Grierson, Senior US Critic
Screendaily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfro-Latino filmmaker Rebeca Huntt makes her debut with a striking biographical documentary. “You are now entering my universe,” first-time feature filmmaker Rebeca Huntt announces in voiceover early on in Beba, a meditative, searching essay film that journeys through her memories, seeking answers but sometimes being content to simply sit with the questions. Huntt’s initial invitation opens the door to a series of musings — on family, mental health, racism, identity — and the free-flowing style, aided by dreamlike editing from Isabel Freeman, is both playful and sombre, offering a captivating snapshot of a young artist trying to make sense of her complicated self.

imdb.com

‘Beba’ Review: A Raw Self-Portrait of a NYC-Born Afro-Latina Staring Down Generational Trauma

First-time filmmaker Rebeca “Beba” Huntt opens her eponymous debut “Beba” — a complicated and bold self-portrait, exploring identity, internalized anti-Blackness, and generational trauma — with a declarative statement: “You are now entering my universe.” Her world, initially, is visually translated via a shaky cam walking through a twisty, moss-smeared forest. A woozy horn hypnotizes over a collage of images: Huntt swaying to the sea, people at the beach, her hand in the sand — all shot on a gorgeous 16mm. Her spoken-word poetry, wherein she says “violence lives in my DNA,” lays the groundwork for the next 79 unflinching minutes.
MOVIES
onstageblog.com

Review: 'Is My Microphone On?' at Canadian Stage's Dream In High Park, Toronto

A bold and courageous production of a controversially delicate script despite some rough spots. Canadian Stage took some daring risks in producing Jordan Tannahill’s ‘Is My Microphone On?’ as this opening night performance encompassed many noteworthy things. With gritty and focused direction by Erin Brubacher, I loved how this diverse...
MOVIES
Screendaily

Ireland’s Studio Atlantic adds three titles to first TIFF slate (exclusive)

New Irish sales outfit Studio Atlantic has added three titles to its slate, as the company heads into its first Toronto International Film Festival. Joshua Webber’s Issac is a psychological thriller about a reclusive mortician who finds an instant connection with a waitress, with the two pursuing a revenge murder together. It shot earlier this year, produced by US company Webber Films. The cast is led by Breaking Bad star RJ Mitte, who is also a producer, and Dove Cameron; Studio Atlantic has world rights.
MOVIES
Screendaily

Blue Finch boards sales on Fantastic Fest premiere ‘Homebound’ (exclusive)

UK sales and distribution outfit Blue Finch has boarded international rights to Homebound. The psychological thriller will receive its worldwide premiere at US genre film festival Fantastic Fest, which takes place in Austin, Texas, from September 23-30. The film follows Holly, a young woman who travels with her new husband,...
MOVIES
Screendaily

Director Barry Levinson and Ben Foster talk TIFF premiere ‘The Survivor’

Barry Levinson, director of Monday’s Toronto world premiere The Survivor, has never forgotten the strange man who shared his childhood bedroom in Baltimore for a brief spell in 1948 and tossed and turned and moaned in his sleep. “It was my grandmother’s brother, who I’d never heard about. He stayed...
MOVIES
Screendaily

Venice Golden Lion winner ‘Happening’ scores UK-Ireland deal (exclusive)

Picturehouse Entertainment has acquired UK-Ireland distribution rights to Audrey Diwan’s Happening, which won the Golden Lion at Venice Film Festival this weekend. The film was acquired from sales agent Wild Bunch International; a theatrical release date for the film will be announced in due course. Based on Annie Ernaux’s autobiographical...
MOVIES
screenanarchy.com

Toronto 2021 Review: THE MIDDLE MAN, A Deadpan Comedy about Life

The small midwestern town of Karmack is dying. Figuratively, as its principal industry, a rail-yard, have been lost to the vagaries of globalization. Also, quite literally, as there has been a lengthy string of fatal accidents that prompts the town council to hire a 'Middle Man' to handle the communications aspects to the bereaved families. The two candidates for the job consist of Bob, the town's belligerent drinker (also the ex-boyfriend of the municipal secretary), or Frank, the quiet ex-railroad worker that still lives with his mother at 30. Frank has the tall skinny frame of an undertaker, and a wisp of leading-man good looks, is the clear choice to deliver bad news to his neighbours.
ENTERTAINMENT
solzyatthemovies.com

The Rescue – Toronto 2021

Three years winning the Oscar for Free Solo, filmmakers E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin return to Toronto with The Rescue. Once again, the filmmakers find a way to keep us on the edge of our seats. It’s a very different film from their Oscar winner in that this film focuses on the Northern Thailand cave rescue mission in 2018. The world was glued to the news as twelve boys and their coach were stuck inside this flooded cave. What we see in the film is never-before-seen footage along with exclusive interviews. This was a mission that brought together both the Royal Thai Navy SEALs and US Special Forces in planning a rescue mission. We also learn a thing or two along the way especially when it comes to cave diving and the risks that come with it.
MOVIES
screenanarchy.com

Toronto 2021 Review: EARWIG, A Hypnotic Reverie On How We Cope With Adversity

Somewhere, in a small apartment in Europe in the early 1950s, after the War, there was a little girl named Mia, who had no teeth. She had a melancholy caretaker who prepared ice-dentures for her several times a day, which she did not mind, but did not let her leave the house, which maybe she did. Mia played with papier-mâché pets, and marveled at the only decoration in the apartment, an oil-painting of a large manor estate in the country. That, and the wall of polished glass goblets that her caretaker took his wine with dinner.
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

Timur Bekmambetov Unveils Slate of Screenlife Titles in Toronto (EXCLUSIVE)

Russian-Kazakh multi-hyphenate Timur Bekmambetov has teamed up with MarVista Entertainment, Endeavor Content and Pulsar Content on a slate of feature films in his pioneering Screenlife format that will be presented to buyers at the TIFF market. Bekmambetov told Variety during the Toronto Film Festival, that the rapid growth, critical recognition...
MOVIES
moveablefest.com

Toronto Film Fest 2021 Review: A Wrong Diagnosis is Righted in Melanie Laurent’s Spirited Drama “The Mad Woman’s Ball”

It’s misunderstood time and again from the start of “The Mad Woman’s Ball” what Eugenie (Lou de Laage) wants, surprising her brother Theo as he makes his way inside a carriage bound for a debate, the entertainment of the day in 1880s France. She can’t come with him, he insists, but that’s hardly her intention when all she’d like is a little peace and quiet by herself, asking to be dropped off at a cafe in Montmartre where she can read and smoke away from the rest of the family. Even upon reaching this place of solitude, she is interrupted by a stranger who assumes she’s looking at him before correcting him, “I was looking at your book.”
MOVIES
Screendaily

‘Cry Macho’: Reviews

Clint Eastwood saddles up one more time for this nostalgic tale of an ageing cowboy on a road trip to Mexico. Dir: Clint Eastwood. US. 2021. 104 mins. The type of character Clint Eastwood plays in Cry Macho will be familiar to his fans: a rugged cowboy who goes it alone and lives by his own code. Based on N. Richard Nash’s 1975 novel, the veteran star’s 39th feature as a director works to his strengths both in front of and behind the camera, although this comfy, melancholy drama lacks the spark of his best pictures. Still, this tale of an ageing American horseman who travels down to Mexico to retrieve his boss’ teenage son may provoke a warm, nostalgic response from audiences who want to see the Hollywood icon’s effortless charisma and trademark squint one more time.
MOVIES
Screendaily

Major deals thin on the ground at quiet TIFF market

The quietest TIFF in years in terms of transactions is rolling into its second week as buyers weigh up a smaller number than usual of appealing acquisition titles playing the festival and the industry comes down from the high of Venice. Industry attendees have conveyed the pleasure of being at...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

HBO’s ‘Jagged’: TV Review | TIFF 2021

It isn’t exactly the media’s fault that the media narrative around Alanis Morissette fixated initially on her anger. At least not 100 percent. “You Oughta Know,” the first single off Jagged Little Pill, is an impossibly catchy, uncomfortably angry song, and it arrived accompanied by a video in which an unrecognizable Morissette portrayed something of a desert wraith in an arid, rage-filled unpacking of dirty laundry. For certain audiences who didn’t know Morissette from her Canadian pop roots or the kiddie sketch comedy sensation You Can’t Do That on Television, it was an introduction that clouded perceptions surrounding an album that...
MOVIES
Screendaily

Denmark selects three films in Oscar international feature shortlist

Denmark has announced a trio of films shortlisted for its submission for the international Oscar race. Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s Flee, the animated documentary about an Afghan refugee’s journey to Denmark - winner of the Grand Jury Prize in the World Cinema Documentary section at Sundance, with Neon handling North American distribution.
WORLD
Screendaily

Magnolia International closes key ‘Mayday’ sales at TIFF (exclusive)

Magnolia Pictures International has licensed key territories during TIFF on action fantasy film Mayday including German-speaking Europe, Italy and Scandinavia. Head of sales Lorna Lee Torres and international sales director Marie Zeniter negotiated deals with Koch Media for German-speaking Europe, Blue Swan Entertainment for Italy, Nonstop for Scandinavia, Baltics and Iceland, and Gravel Road for Africa.
MOVIES
Screendaily

GKids acquires Fantasia anime ‘Pompo The Cinephile’

GKids has acquired all North American right from Avex Pictures to Takayuki Hirao’s 2021 Fantasia Film Festival anime Pompo The Cinephile (Eiga Daisuki Pompo-San) and plans a 2022 theatrical release. Hirao’s (God Eater, The Garden Of Sinners) film follows a first-time filmmaker tasked with directing a Brando-esque actor in the...
COMICS

