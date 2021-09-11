‘Beba’: Toronto Review

Three years winning the Oscar for Free Solo, filmmakers E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin return to Toronto with The Rescue. Once again, the filmmakers find a way to keep us on the edge of our seats. It’s a very different film from their Oscar winner in that this film focuses on the Northern Thailand cave rescue mission in 2018. The world was glued to the news as twelve boys and their coach were stuck inside this flooded cave. What we see in the film is never-before-seen footage along with exclusive interviews. This was a mission that brought together both the Royal Thai Navy SEALs and US Special Forces in planning a rescue mission. We also learn a thing or two along the way especially when it comes to cave diving and the risks that come with it.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO