Public Safety

In order of 9/11

By Jayla
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was getting ready for my flight to go visit family in L.A. I had a bad feeling about it, but my sister was having her baby, so I decided to go anyways. All the way to the airport, I still had that horrible feeling. My flight was at 8:10...

TheDailyBeast

Friend Says Gabby Petito Missed Meeting in Yellowstone: Report

“Van-lifer” Gabrielle Petito was supposed to meet a friend in Yellowstone on Aug. 30, but the 22-year-old missed the rendezvous and never called, the friend tells The Sun. On the friend’s birthday, Aug. 29, Petito failed to phone and make concrete plans. The friend said, “She was supposed to call on my birthday and we were going to figure it all out then because her trip wasn’t on schedule. The whole thing is odd. My birthday is the 29th. I don’t know why she’d send that text [to her mom] and not message me.” On Aug. 30, Petito’s mother received a text from Petito’s number about not having cell service in Yosemite, 800 miles away.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Gabby Petito - live: Missing YouTuber left location clues on app as protesters surround Brian Laundrie’s house

A couple claims they saw missing YouTuber Gabby Petito’s van near Jenny lake in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. The couple said they saw the van on 25 August, narrowing the potential search area for investigators if they deem the tip credible. The couple did not see Ms Petito or her fiancé Brian Laundrie. However, Ms Petito did tag numerous potential campsites on an app called The Dyrt, which may provide insight into the general area she planned to explore on her trip.Protesters gathered outside Mr Laundrie’s house on Thursday and plan to return on Friday, hoping to...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
abovethelaw.com

After Shooting Son And Leaving Him Bleeding For 2 Hours, Lawyer Outraged Over Censure

Above the Law writes about a lot of wild things that happen to lawyers. That’s kinda our bread and butter. So, maybe I’m a bit jaded. But this disciplinary case against New Jersey attorney Annmarie Smits really floored me. Smits recently received a censure from the New Jersey Supreme Court — despite the Disciplinary Review Board’s recommendation for a more severe 3-month suspension — after shooting her son and not taking him to a hospital for treatment.
LAW
Karen Calls Cops on Pit Bull at Park

In a viral video posted Aug. 11, TikToker @dogmom1991m films two white women who allegedly called the police and her because she took her pit bull to the park. “These ladies called the cops on me for having a pit bull at the park around kids,” the video caption says. “I was minding my own business; he was on a leash.”
PETS
thedrive

Damaged B-2 Spirit Is Sitting Wing-Down Off The Runway After Landing Mishap

Satellite imagery shows that a B-2's late-night emergency landing resulted in it ending up resting on its side off the runway at Whiteman AFB. We were first to report on a mishap that occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, September 14th, 2021, and involved one of just 20 B-2 Spirit stealth bombers in existence. The incident occurred after the stealth bomber had malfunctioned on a training flight and made an emergency landing at its home airfield—Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri—at around 12:40 AM local time. The aircraft was subsequently damaged upon touching down and restrictions were placed over airspace within six miles of the rural base. While we received an official comment that the incident did indeed occur and that the aircraft was damaged, the extent of the damage was not released. It now appears that the B-2 made a 'runway excursion,' ending up wing-down in the grass beside Whiteman's only runway.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
Missing woman's haunting songs on Spotify account may provide answers

A series of haunting songs appeared on missing New York woman Gabby Petito’s Spotify on Sept. 1, a day after her mother last received text messages from her phone. Many of the songs, collected on an account she appeared to share with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, focus on love and heartache.
MUSIC
CBS Boston

Billerica Moving Company To Pay Air Force Sergeant $60,000 For Auctioning Off Possessions While He Served Overseas

BOSTON (CBS)  – A Billerica moving and storage company has agreed to pay $60,000 to an Air Force Technical Sergeant for auctioning off his belongings while he served overseas. The Justice Department sued Father & Son Moving & Storage last year because it didn’t get a court order before it auctioned off everything in two storage units belonging to the unidentified Technical Sergeant. Federal authorities said that’s illegal under the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA). Prosecutors said the sergeant told a Father & Son agent that he was in the military and wore his Air Force uniform while company workers packed up...
BOSTON, MA
Click2Houston.com

Texas man caught trying to smuggle 350 lbs of meat across the border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents made a meaty seizure in late August when they confiscated 350 pounds of contraband meat at the Texas-Mexico border. The agents discovered the meat, approximately 320 pounds of pork bologna and 30 pounds of turkey ham, hidden in a Texas man’s vehicle, according to a release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Andrei Tapalaga

The Queen Who Died Because No One Was Allowed To Touch Her

The way that some royalties have died in the past is quite questionable and mysterious, however when it comes to deaths that could have been easily averted the cake goes to Queen Sunandha Kumariratana from the 19th century. The queen as well as her daughter and son were as some historians mention “destined” too early death due to a law implied towards the royalties from Thailand.

