Afghanistan

20 Years Later, Learning from 9/11

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston University -- SPH Dean Sandro Galea on how the lessons we learned that day might help us prepare to mitigate the. consequences of other large-scale events, COVID in particular September 9, 2021 by Sandro Galea. Twenty years ago, at 8:46 am on September 11, 2001, American Airlines Flight 11...

FlyerTalk Remembers 9/11: 20 Years Later

Twenty years ago, the world was irrevocably changed in the worst way possible. At 8:46 a.m. Eastern Time on September 11, 2001, American Airlines Flight 11 was crashed into floors 93 through 99 of One World Trade Center, killing 82 crewmembers and passengers onboard. Seventeen minutes later, United Airlines Flight 175 was flown into floors 77 through 85 of 2 World Trade Center, ending the lives of 60 crewmembers and passengers.
9/11 twenty years later; observance planned

This Saturday marks 20 years since the attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. To honor the sacrifices made by first responders and honor those who lost their lives, a short ceremony will be held at Isidro Baca Veterans Park at 11 a.m. on Saturday. On Sept. 11,...
Through Their Eyes: 9/11 twenty years later

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — It’s been 20 years since two planes crashed into the twin towers at the World Trade Center. The images still vivid for those saw the attacks and the destruction that soon followed. In the Capital Region, people were glued to their televisions watching the coverage on...
9/11 20 Years Later: Readers respond

News-Register asked readers to write about the impact of 9/11 on their lives. Our thanks to the respondents. Here are their words, as submitted:. I am a Navy veteran and I was stationed on the USNS Comfort for two weeks at the Port Authority of NYC during the clean-up efforts. My biggest memory from 9/11, is not from being 10 miles from the Pentagon, stationed at NNMC Bethesda watching the second plane hit, or being in lockdown for three days, or how I met Robin Williams the weekend prior in NYC. It was the silence; you could hear a pin drop on the streets of NYC, a city known for its toughness, and grit, its honking cabs and yelling pedestrians, it was a ghost town. As we walked the streets, you could feel the love from each person you passed, compassion embraced everyone in a city filled with devastation.
The Inside Story-9/11 Twenty Years Later

It has been 20 years since the terrorist attacks against the United States on September 11, 2001. The Inside Story examines the impact of those attacks through the eyes of a firefighter's family, some of the first U.S. troops into Afghanistan, some of the last to come back, and one woman who cannot get out. Also, the technology that will make the next generation of air travel safer.
Health impacts from 9/11 attacks continue, 20 years later

In May of 2001, Reggie Hilaire was the pride of his family after graduating from the police academy. "My parents came from Haiti in 1965," Hilaire explains. "We moved to Queens, ‘75, and I'm a Queens kid." Four months later, this rookie housing cop was plunged into the chaos of...
EDITORIAL: 20 years later, reflecting on 9/11

Twenty years ago today, the United States of America suffered its worst terrorist attack. Madmen took control of four planes, turning them into guided missiles. Most people can remember where they were when they heard the news. At first, there was confusion. How could a plane crash into the World Trade Center? Was it having mechanical problems?
9/11: The significance of the tragedy, 20 years later

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the devastating events of Sept. 11, 2001. The Observer reached out to many individuals in the tri-campus regarding their experiences with 9/11 and how they believe the campus community can grow stronger from the tragedy of that day. ‘Rarely a day has gone...
Pay Americans $1,000 Each to Get Vaccinated

I’m a strong supporter of getting a vaccination for Covid-19. (I’ve had two plus my booster.) And I agree that getting shots into the arms of most of the 70 to 75 million U.S. adults who remain unvaccinated is a matter of public urgency. But the libertarian in me believes that means are as important as ends. The sudden turn to punishment — loss of job if President Joe Biden has his way; for other advocates, potential restriction on health care — has me worried.
20 Years Later: The uncounted victims of 9/11

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's reported that 2,977 people were killed on 9/11 — but, those are the deaths you already know about. There are thousands more you don't. Mike Fournier's wife Laurie was a decorated FBI agent, working in the Cleveland division. Laurie was on the evidence response team and...
NC educators reflect on learning about 9/11 during school day, 20 years later

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Sept. 11, 2001, when terror came to our shores, the school day was just beginning for millions of students. It was before the age of smartphones. Many students began hearing what happened through the rumor mill, or on the TV that was mounted on the wall in their classrooms. Teachers had to make a choice: do you tell the students what just happened, or do you shield them?
History of Vaccinations

The COVID-19 vaccine is in the news non-stop. So let's take a look at some history of vaccines and mandates. "George Washington took command of the Continental Army in 1775, America was fighting a war on two fronts: one for independence from the British, and a second for survival against smallpox. Because Washington knew the ravages of the disease firsthand, he understood that the smallpox virus, then an invisible enemy, could cripple his army and end the war before it began.
Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
A Heartbreaking Video Of An Afghan Girl Weeping, Embracing Slow Death Goes Viral: 'No One Cares'

As the Taliban rapidly captures a massive part of Afghanistan, a touching video showing an Afghan girl weeping over the Taliban takeover has surfaced on social and gone viral. "We don't count because we were born in Afghanistan," the fair girl, unnamed spills through tears in the video. It was first posted by human rights activist Masih Alinejad and an Iranian-American journalist.
If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
FACT CHECK: Was Kamala Harris Arrested In Singapore?

A post shared on Facebook claims that Vice President Kamala Harris was arrested in Singapore and that a new vice president has been announced. While Harris did recently travel to Singapore, she was not arrested during her trip. She has not been replaced as vice president. Fact Check:. Harris traveled...
Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
Self-Attacking Antibodies Found In Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

A new study is shedding more light on what could be causing severe COVID-19 infection in SARS-CoV-2 patients. Stanford researchers revealed this week their interesting discovery upon examining a number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients. In a press release published on Stanford Medicine’s website Tuesday, the team indicated that they found self-attacking antibodies in 1 in 5 patients.
