Stories by kcrowley

Californians have voted overwhelmingly to keep Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in office until the end of his term. Newsom improved on his share of the vote from his first election three years ago. To discuss the results and any lessons they hold for the midterm elections, as well as the role of former President Trump in the GOP, we turn to Washington Post columnists Perry Bacon and Gary Abernathy.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO