6 Capitol Police officers facing discipline for Jan. 6 actions, dozens absolved

A video surveillance apparatus is seen on the East Front of the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, as security officials prepare for a Sept. 18 demonstration by supporters of the people arrested in the Jan. 6 riot. | J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo

The Capitol Police is in the process of disciplining six officers for misconduct stemming from their behavior on Jan. 6, the department announced Saturday, revealing the results of 37 investigations into allegations that some officers acted improperly as the pro-Trump mob stormed Congress.

Three of those six officers, who the department did not identify, were flagged for "conduct unbecoming," while the others face discipline for "failure to comply with directives," "improper remarks" and "improper dissemination of information."

But the bulk of the cases were deemed unsubstantiated, including a dozen in which the department was unable to identify the officer involved in the alleged misconduct. In addition, the department announced that the U.S. attorney's office for Washington, D.C., did not find enough evidence in any of the cases to charge a crime.

The timing of the release was, in part, a result of the fact that prosecutors had in recent days begun sharing the reports with many of the 600-plus defendants charged in connection with the Capitol riot. Defendants have sought these reports to argue that they believed the police had given them permission to enter the building and had encouraged them in some cases. It's unclear whether the reports will substantiate any of those claims.

The most high-profile of the batch is the case of Lt. Michael Byrd, who fired the shot that killed rioter Ashli Babbitt. Byrd was recently cleared of wrongdoing by the department and went public with his version of events. A 38th investigation is still pending.

More than 1,000 officers responded to the breach of the Capitol on Jan. 6 and lawmakers have largely praised their performance. Some Democrats had raised alarms that videos had emerged showing officers pulling down barricades outside the building as the mob approached, and others were seen appearing to take selfies with members of the crowd. It's unclear if any of those actions were covered by the cases described by the department on Saturday.