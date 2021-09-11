CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tape Don’t Lie: Why Ravens offense is so effective

By Silver And Black Pride
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe revamped Las Vegas Raiders’ defense faces a tough first task attempting to stop the Baltimore Ravens vaunted offense. The mystique of the Ravens offense starts with Lamar Jackson. An electric playmaker at QB who can hurt defenses either running or throwing. But it doesn’t end there; the scheme implemented by Ravens Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman puts incredible amount of stress on defenses and weaponizes the threat of Jackson running the ball.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Make Decision On Todd Gurley

It appears we can close the door on the possibility of Todd Gurley joining the Baltimore Ravens, at least for the time being. The 27-year-old Gurley, who was actually born in Baltimore, is still a free agent after spending last season with the Atlanta Falcons. When the Ravens lost second-year back J.K. Dobbins to a torn ACL over the weekend, speculation arose that Gurley could be a fit to bolster the team’s depth at the position.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Le’Veon Bell News

Le’Veon Bell might be on the verge of joining an NFL roster for the 2021 season. According to the NFL’s workout list, the Baltimore Ravens had the veteran free agent running back in for a try-out on Monday. Bell was one of two running backs who worked out for the...
NFL
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has A Message For The Ravens

Robert Griffin III sent a message to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday afternoon following the team’s devastating injury news. The Ravens have already been hit hard with the injury bug this preseason. It got even worse on Thursday. Running back Gus Edwards and defensive back Marcus Peters went down with serious injuries during practice. Both could end up missing the entire 2021 season.
NFL
The Spun

Le’Veon Bell Has Message For Critics After Signing With Ravens

Heading into the 2021 season, the Baltimore Ravens find themselves with a major need for depth at the running back position. As a result, the team has signed an old AFC North enemy to help satisfy that need. On Tuesday, the Ravens added former Pittsburgh Steelers star Le’Veon Bell to...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#American Football#Ravens Offensive
foxbaltimore.com

Ravens Make A Trade

Owings Mills — The Baltimore Ravens have an impressive history in the fifth round of the NFL Draft. They got Matt Judon in the fifth, and Jermaine Lewis and Jeff Mitchell. Two current starters, Pernell McPhee and Nick Boyle? You guessed it. Round five. In this year's draft, they took...
NFL
AOL Corp

Baltimore Ravens Reportedly Signing Another Former Pro Bowl RB

The Baltimore Ravens made the move everyone expected them to make Thursday night. They signed veteran running back Latavius Murray. Murray is in the process of finalizing a deal with Baltimore, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. He is one of four running backs the Ravens have signed in the last couple of days.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Report: Giants, Ravens Agree To Tuesday Trade

No NFL team has been more active than the Baltimore Ravens over the past few days. General manager Eric DeCosta has pulled off a handful of trades before Tuesday’s roster deadline, and it’s pretty evident that he’s not done making moves. ESPN insider Adam Schefter is reporting that Baltimore is...
NFL
FanSided

Raiders’ Derek Carr calls out reporter for being so ‘negative’

Las Vegas Raiders’ quarterback Derek Carr called out a reporter postgame for being negative following the Raiders overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens. To cap off an entertaining Week 1 of the NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders took down the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football in an overtime thriller, 33-27. Even with the Ravens recent bad luck at the running back position, Baltimore was still expected to leave Allegiant Stadium with a win.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

QB Lamar Jackson faced heavy pressure in Week 1. Ravens OC Greg Roman says offensive line’s ‘got to do a better job on the edge.’

Coming off a game in which the Ravens allowed the highest pressure rate in the NFL, Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman said Thursday there are things his offensive line must “clean up” heading into Sunday night’s matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. Against the Raiders, quarterback Lamar Jackson was constantly under duress from Las Vegas’ pass rush. Jackson was pressured on 54.5% of his ...
NFL
FanSided

3 reasons the Las Vegas Raiders beat the Ravens in Week 1

The Las Vegas Raiders have a tough matchup in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens, but here are three reasons why they will win the game. We are merely days away from the start of the 2021 NFL regular season, which means goodbye to speculation and debate, and hello to fantasy football madness, games that matter, and the ire of fans across the country. The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the toughest tasks of any team in Week 1, as they take on the Baltimore Ravens.
NFL
chatsports.com

Podcast: Tape Don’t Lie - Week 1 preview vs the Baltimore Ravens

We’re back, Marcus and BD break down the Raiders upcoming opponent: the Baltimore Ravens. We take a deep dive into the scheme on both sides of the ball and discuss what the Raiders must do in order to win the game. Storylines include:. Darren Waller feasts?. The Baltimore blitz. Stopping...
NFL
profootballrumors.com

Ravens Place OL Tyre Phillips On IR

The Ravens finished Monday night’s overtime loss without Tyre Phillips, and they will be without their starting left guard going forward. Baltimore placed Phillips on IR Tuesday. A knee injury led to Phillips being carted off Monday, and he will join some high-profile teammates on IR. The Ravens are already...
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

Tape Don’t Lie: Raiders vs Ravens Week 1 instant reaction

In typical Las Vegas Raiders fashion, the Silver and Black won in a dramatic, back and forth Week One game against the Baltimore Ravens!. I joined the Tape Don’t Lie crew to break down the game and give an instant reaction to the big Raiders’ victory. Derek Carr and the...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy