Tape Don’t Lie: Why Ravens offense is so effective
The revamped Las Vegas Raiders’ defense faces a tough first task attempting to stop the Baltimore Ravens vaunted offense. The mystique of the Ravens offense starts with Lamar Jackson. An electric playmaker at QB who can hurt defenses either running or throwing. But it doesn’t end there; the scheme implemented by Ravens Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman puts incredible amount of stress on defenses and weaponizes the threat of Jackson running the ball.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0