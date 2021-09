Rob Ninkovich has been out of the NFL for five years (hard to believe it’s been that long), but his platform at ESPN has kept him close to NFL. Last week, Ninkovich offered his opinion of the Raiders going into the 2021 season and his breakdown of the organization wasn’t particularly flattering. He made a handful of arguments against the Raiders being contenders in the AFC West, but his opening statement of was directed specifically at defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO