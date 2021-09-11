Police investigates accident that left a man with serious injuries

San Francisco, California – A hit-and-run accident in the city’s Bernal Heights area that left one man with life-threatening injuries is being investigated by the San Francisco police.

The accident happened around 11 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of Mission Street and St. Mary’s Avenue.

Police is still looking for the suspect or the sedan vehicle after reportedly fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.