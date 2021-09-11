CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Police investigates accident that left a man with serious injuries

By James Miller
Concord News Journal
San Francisco, California – A hit-and-run accident in the city’s Bernal Heights area that left one man with life-threatening injuries is being investigated by the San Francisco police.

The accident happened around 11 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of Mission Street and St. Mary’s Avenue.

Police is still looking for the suspect or the sedan vehicle after reportedly fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

Concord News Journal

Shooting in Concord leaves one person injured, investigation ongoing

Concord, California – Concord police and California Highway Patrol officers are investigating the shooting that injured one person early Sunday morning on Highway 242. Authorities transferred a guy with an apparent gunshot wound to a local hospital for treatment in the 1200 block of Franquette Avenue, according to police. Police also found and searched a vehicle that was considered being linked to the incident on Highway 242.
