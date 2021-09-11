CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Inclusion is Magical at the Eisemann Center

richardsontoday.com
 7 days ago

Many people gathered at the Eisemann Center for Inclusion is Magical, an inaugural event showcasing the art and the performances of those in the autistic community. The event included a Hack-A-Thon where working professional such as therapists, technology company leaders, HR professionals and people with autism and their families talked about solutions to problems facing the autistic community. There was also a magic show at the Eisemann Center.

richardsontoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Dallas News

Richardson’s Eisemann Center is now displaying artwork by young adults with autism

A new exhibit featuring artwork by young adults with autism is now on display at the Eisemann Center in Richardson. Teresa Mayo, who teaches the young adults at the University of Texas at Dallas Callier Center for Communication Disorders, said in a video presentation that her goal with the project was to increase communication skills and autism awareness.
RICHARDSON, TX
culturemap.com

The Magic of Kevin Spencer

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Internationally renowned illusionist Kevin Spencer will present a new magic and illusion performance designed to be welcoming to children and families with autism or other disabilities that create sensory sensitivities. Slight adjustments to the production, where possible, will include reduction of any jarring sounds or strobe lights focused into the audience.
RICHARDSON, TX
richardsontoday.com

Hackathon Inspires Insights As Part of “Inclusion is Magical” Weekend Events

CEOs, HR specialists, and professionals representing corporate and other entities from North Texas collaborated yesterday in a hackathon held as part of the Inclusion is Magical series of events being held this week at the Eisemann Center. A trained team lead by Hacking Autism founder and former Hewlett Packard Chief...
ADVOCACY
Valley City State University

Center for Equity and Inclusion open house Sept. 15

The VCSU Office for Diversity and Inclusion will host an open house for the new Center for Equity and Inclusion on Sept. 15. The event will take place from 1 – 4 p.m. in McFarland 131. The center is located next to the new Office for Diversity and Inclusion in McFarland 132.
VALLEY CITY, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Magic Show
coloradomesa.edu

Making Music Inclusive

Assistant Professor of Music and Director of Vocal Ensembles Adam Kluck. The CMUnow podcast features outstanding faculty on the Colorado Mesa University and Western Colorado Community College campuses. This Faculty Friday episode explores the many facets of the world of music including how to make the field more inclusive. CMU Assistant Professor of Music and Director of Vocal Ensembles Adam Kluck, DMA, is creating a music culture of independent thinkers and is on the podcast to tell us about it.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
MyStateline.com

Celebrating Inclusivity with the KW Color Run

Jennifer Moran from Keller Williams Realty tells us about this year’s KW Color Run- created to celebrate diversity and inclusivity in the community. The run is on Saturday, September 18 at 9:30am at Sinnissippi Park. You can register to run at kwcolorrun.raceroster.com.
LIFESTYLE
unl.edu

Diversity and Inclusion, open house is today

The Office of Diversity and Inclusion and Office of Academic Success and Intercultural Student Services are holding open houses from 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 8. The ODI open house is in 104 Canfield Administration Building, while the OASIS event is in the Jackie Gaughan Multicultural Center. The event includes...
LINCOLN, NE
San Francisco Chronicle

How 1997’s inclusive ‘Cinderella’ waved a magic wand over fairy tale films

Amazon’s new cinematic take on the “Cinderella” fairy tale is getting props on social media for its racially inclusive casting featuring Cuban-born Camila Cabello and Billy Porter’s fabulously queer, binary-gender-breaking star turn as the Fairy Godmother. It deserves those kudos — despite the lackluster script and bland musical numbers, which...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Arts
Kenosha News.com

Carthage College developing Theater of Inclusion

Those issues are in the news now more than ever before, but it’s been a priority at Carthage College’s theater department for the past decade. To help the department expand its focus, Nora Carroll, a Chicago-based actor, playwright and director, has joined the Carthage faculty “with a focus on Theater of Inclusion,” she said. “I am an artist-in-residence here and will be looking at the curriculum: What has been taught and what makes sense to be teaching right now?”
COLLEGES
argonautnews.com

Music Magic

Creative director Max Korman integrates design with comic elements. It all started at Stanford University, where Max Korman was learning about integrative storytelling in immersive technology design. He had been creating and editing projects previously, but using advanced tools for his engineering degree opened the door for Korman’s creative flight.
LOS ANGELES, CA
goodmenproject.com

Here for the Magic

There’s a picture of me as a young boy, standing in a baseball field at dusk. I was about 11-years-old, wearing gray sweatpants and a blue-collared shirt. I had a clean haircut, almost a flat top, the style a remnant of a late summer buzz cut. It was September, and...
ENTERTAINMENT
grinnell.edu

The Magic Box

New to the Burling Library lobby is the Magic Box, a digital display case to feature rotating items from the Salisbury House Library Collection and Grinnell College Special Collections. Through the digital display, you can explore further into the item on display, the collection, and digital projects. On display now...
GRINNELL, IA
3 News Now

Artists rebuild a more inclusive Broadway

As theaters across the country recover from a year of shuttered stages, the industry's artists are galvanized to rebuild a more inclusive industry and — through art — continue the past year's conversations on racial justice. "I was biking one day, and listening to '12 Angry Men' – the original...
THEATER & DANCE
richardsontoday.com

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

RICHARDSON – Today is the start of Hispanic Heritage Month and the Richardson Public Library is celebrating with several displays featuring books, DVDs and CDs of Hispanic-American authors, scientists, artists, and innovators. “We want people to see a window to our world, experience new things, and they would see things...
SOCIETY
richardsontoday.com

Network Family Fun Day Sept. 19

Network of Community Ministries is inviting the community to a celebration at its new headquarters at 1500 International Pkwy. Ste 300 from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19. The Family Fun Day will include food, games, music, face painting and more. Learn about how you could benefit from Network’s programs or how you can get involved.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
richardsontoday.com

North Texas Giving Day is Sept. 23

The 13th annual North Texas Giving Day will be held Thursday, Sept. 23. The 18-hour “giving extravaganza” sponsored by the Communities Foundation of Texas raises money for North Texas nonprofits through an easy-to-navigate website—with a few clicks of a mouse and one credit card transaction, anyone may donate to any or all of the more than 3,350 nonprofits.
CHARITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy