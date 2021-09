Omen of Sorrow Is Heading To The Xbox One and Other Platforms Soon. Omen of Sorrow is a 2D classic fighting game that initially launched on the PlayStation 4 in 2019. Since then, eastasisoft have been working on some ports for the game and have officially announced that it will be heading to the Xbox One, digitally, in North America, Europe, Australia and Southeast Asia on September 15th. The company has also confirmed that PC version of the game is in the works.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO