Point/Counterpoint: Glad and mad about the Cowboys loss to the Buccaneers

Opening the season against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers is no easy task. The Bucs earned their Lombardi trophy on the heels of a talented defense that features a loaded front seven. Of course, they also have future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady and his assortment of offensive weapons on the other side of the ball. Starting the year on the road against the team that is favored to once again represent the NFC in the Super Bowl would be a challenge for anyone. Yet for a moment, it appeared as if our beloved Dallas Cowboys were up to the task.

6 DAYS AGO