CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pikeville, KY

‘Never forget what those first responders did’: Pike County town honors 9/11 victims and local first responders

By Jordan Mullins
WKYT 27
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - 20 years after the towers fell, the Pentagon was attacked, and Flight 93 crashed in a Pennsylvania field, the city of Pikeville has proclaimed today, Sep. 11, 2021, to be “Remembrance Day” for those who died due to the events that transpired that day. Along with honoring the lives that were lost, Pikeville also presented awards to local first responders in appreciation and commendation.

www.wkyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Milley: Calls to China were ‘perfectly’ within scope of job

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The top U.S. military officer said Friday that calls he made to his Chinese counterpart in the final stormy months of Donald Trump’s presidency were “perfectly within the duties and responsibilities” of his job. In his first public comments on the conversations, Gen. Mark Milley said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Pikeville, KY
Government
County
Pike County, KY
City
Pikeville, KY
Pike County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
The Associated Press

‘Jeopardy!’ hosts: Bialik, Ken Jennings will finish 2021

NEW YORK (AP) — Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will split “Jeopardy!” hosting duties for the remainder of 2021. Sony Pictures Television announced the plan Thursday, the same week that episodes filmed by ousted host Mike Richards are airing. Richards, who also lost his role as “Jeopardy!” executive producer, was...
The Associated Press

White House warns that debt limit showdown could hurt states

The White House is warning state and local governments about severe cuts to disaster relief, Medicaid, infrastructure grants, school money and other programs if Congress fails to raise the U.S. debt limit. The administration issued on Friday a fact sheet for state and local officials in an attempt to ratchet...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Town#First Responders#9 11#Pentagon#Americans#Ems#Kentucky Fish#Kentucky State Police

Comments / 0

Community Policy